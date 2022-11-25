Zotac RTX 30-Series Sale Yields Lowest Prices to Date

Despite the fact that some of Nvidia's high-end 40-series GPUs, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, have launched, there have been precious few deals on Nvidia's existing RTX 30-series graphics cards, which the company still sells.



But on Amazon today, Zotac has some of its Ampere-based cards on sale (opens in new tab) for some of the lowest prices we've seen to date. They range from a GeForce RTX 3050 up to several models of the RTX 3070 Ti. There are also a few GTX 1660's in there for good measure.



Some of these cards are at legitimately good prices, at least for Nvidia cards. Others are on sale but still above MSRP. Let's sort through it.

RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 Deals

Recently, the best price we've seen on an RTX 3070 Ti from any manufacturer is around $599. Zotac has two on offer at Amazon: a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo for $599, and, RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC for $569.99



The RTX 3070 has been around $509, from our current data, but Amazon has a Zotac RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC for $450.49.



These are cheaper than usual, though they still don't hold a candle to competitors from AMD, like the RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT, which cost much less and offer similar performance.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC: now $569.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $699.99)

An RTX 3070 Ti GPU from Zotac with three-fan cooling. This GPU has a clock speed of 1,800 MHZ, 8GB of GDDR6X, and RGB lighting, as well as a lit-up metal backplate.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RX 3070 Ti AMP Holo: now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $749.99)

This souped-up RTX 3070 Ti model has a higher 1,830 MHz boost clock than Zotac's other card. It's not going to be massively faster than the above option.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC: now $450.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $529.99)

Zotac's GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC is a dual-fan card with white lighting. It has a boost clock of 1,755 MHz and 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Deals

Moving into the mid-range and low-end, Zotac has one each of the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 cards. The deals are less exciting here, with some cards still above MSRP.



The RTX 3060 is a Twin Edge OC, with a similar design as the RTX 3070 above. It has 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is more than the 3070's on offer (RTX 3060s with 8GB of VRAM exist, but that's not what's on sale here). Our latest data puts the RTX 3060 around $315, but this 12GB card, at $349.99, is still above MSRP.



The RTX 3050, also a Twin Edge OC, is $269.99, falling in line with what we tend to expect from that card these days. Again, these are okay prices for Nvidia GPUs, but AMD's competing RX 6650 XT and RX 6600 cost quite a bit less.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC (12GB): now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $410.99)

It's great that the price is coming down here, but the Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 12GB is still above the base $329 Nvidia MSRP, even though this is "on sale."

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge: now $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $329.99)

This low-end GPU is falling about where we've seen it on other sales. Officially, RTX 3050 should start at $249, but we almost never see cards at that price.

GeForce GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super Deals

Don't need ray tracing? Nvidia's last-gen cards without it are also among Zotac's deals. We're seeing competing GTX 1660 cards around $220 as of this writing, so the $199.99 for the 1660 Super here does save you a little. AMD's RX 6600 give both some serious competition, naturally, though we do understand there are people that insist on buying Nvidia GPUs.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super: now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $289.99)

A low-end GPU without ray-tracing, it can still play most games if you're willing to turn settings down. This is a dual-fan design with a GPU clock speed up to 1,785 MHz.