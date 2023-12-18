Lenovo's 360 Hz IPS gaming monitor has dropped to Just $199

Right now at Newegg , you can find the 360 Hz Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 monitor for its lowest price ever. This 24.5-inch gaming monitor has a recommended price of $699, but it typically goes for around $400. Today, it’s discounted to just $199.

As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer, so it’s not clear if this is a new price point for the monitor or a temporary sale. Overall, this is a pretty great offer for a 24.5-inch IPS given it has a few extra specs that bring it into a higher performance bracket.

Lenovo Legion 24.5 inch Gaming Monitor: now $199 at Lenovo and Newegg (was $699)

This gaming monitor from Lenovo features a 24.5-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 360 Hz. It has multiple USB inputs alongside both an HDMI and DisplayPort input.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 sports a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The rated response time can get as low as 1ms, while the refresh rate can reach as high as 360 Hz when using the DisplayPort.

This monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is rated for a maximum possible brightness of 400 nits. It has four USB ports, including one Type-C port. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs are available. The purchase is also backed by a limited warranty from Lenovo and Newegg’s holiday return policy.

Visit the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 24.5-inch gaming monitor product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.