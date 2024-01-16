Don't lose your cool — pick up Arctic's high-performance Liquid Freezer II AIO cooler for just $74

A compact and high-performance CPU cooler from Arctic that can keep those multi-core CPUs nice and chilled. This all-in-one water cooling solution from cooler manufacturers Arctic keeps your CPU cool under load even with CPUs drawing 200W+ worth of power. The Arctic Liquid Freezer II comes complete with a 240mm radiator and twin 120mm fans and an additional built-in 40mm fan for cooling the adjacent VRMs. Its 240mm form factor is ideal for those looking to squeeze an AIO cooler in smaller spaces for those cases that can't fit a 280mm or 360mm rad.

You can pick up the 240mm Arctic Liquid Freezer II AIO Cooler at Amazon right now for just $74 thanks to an available 23% off coupon. That's a decent price for one of the top-performing coolers in this size and category and with its compatibility for Intel 1700, 1200, 115X, 2011-3 Square ILM, 2066 sockets, and AMDs AM5, AM4, AM3(+) sockets it's a good choice for many a build.

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240mm AIO Water Cooler: now $74 at Amazon (was $97)

An all-in-one water cooler from Arctic that keeps your CPU cool under load. With its 240mm radiator, it's able to squeeze in smaller spaces in those cases that can't fit a 280mm or 360mm rad. Capable of cooling 200W+ CPUs with its twin 120mm fans and additional built-in 40mm fan for VRM cooling.

We've reviewed the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240mm previously and remarked on how strong the cooling performance was and how quiet the cooler behaved during operation. Our only concern was with how the AIO cooler controls its fan and pump speeds through the same header connection. We awarded this cooler 4 out of 5 stars after it sailed through our benchmarking tests.

The 240mm Arctic Liquid Freezer II is a neat and tidy solution for your CPU cooling and PC builds, with minimal cables cluttering your case innards as the Arctic Freezer routs the PWM fan cables through the material sleeve of the cooling tubes for a clean look leaving only a short cable run from the pump to the motherboard header. This SKU of the Arctic Liquid Freezer II doesn't have any RGB on the fans, so is perfect for those who don't want the light show but do want a functional cooler.