AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU goes on sale for $181 at Amazon

If you're building a PC on a budget, it helps to cut corners where you can. But you don't want to compromise performance when building a quality gaming rig. One of the best ways to lower costs is to invest in a processor like the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU with integrated graphics. It debuted with a price of $229, but right now, it's marked down to just $181.

We had the opportunity to review the Ryzen 5 8600G in March earlier this year and were overall pleased with the experience, rating it at 3.5/5 stars. While there are other options on the market, this APU offers excellent value—especially with today's discount in mind.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G: now $181 at Amazon (was $229)

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU provides graphics support, so you don't need a separate GPU to get started. It has six cores for 12 threads and can reach 5 GHz when boosted.

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU has six cores for 12 threads. Its base speed is 4.3 GHz, but it comes unlocked for overclocking and can reach 5 GHz when boosted. This processor provides PCIe 4.0 support and can support up to 256GB of DDR5-5200.

This APU has AMD Radeon 760M graphics, which include eight graphics cores and a maximum speed of 2,800 MHz. It's AMD FreeSync certified and can support up to four separate displays.

