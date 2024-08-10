AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU goes on sale for $181 at Amazon

If you're building a PC on a budget, it helps to cut corners where you can. But you don't want to compromise performance when building a quality gaming rig. One of the best ways to lower costs is to invest in a processor like the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU with integrated graphics. It debuted with a price of $229, but right now, it's marked down to just $181.
We had the opportunity to review the Ryzen 5 8600G in March earlier this year and were overall pleased with the experience, rating it at 3.5/5 stars. While there are other options on the market, this APU offers excellent value—especially with today's discount in mind.
AMD Ryzen 5 8600G: now $181 at Amazon (was $229)
The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU provides graphics support, so you don't need a separate GPU to get started. It has six cores for 12 threads and can reach 5 GHz when boosted.
The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU has six cores for 12 threads. Its base speed is 4.3 GHz, but it comes unlocked for overclocking and can reach 5 GHz when boosted. This processor provides PCIe 4.0 support and can support up to 256GB of DDR5-5200.
This APU has AMD Radeon 760M graphics, which include eight graphics cores and a maximum speed of 2,800 MHz. It's AMD FreeSync certified and can support up to four separate displays.
Visit Amazon's AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU product page for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.
