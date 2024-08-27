AMD's new Ryzen 9950X and 9900X CPUs are already heavily discounted below MSRP

AMD's Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs just hit the market earlier this month and now the top two SKUs are already on big sales at Amazon. Having debuted with a $649 MSRP, the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 9950X is now down to either $559 or $623 depending on whether you are comfortable buying from a third-party Amazon seller or if you prefer getting the chip from Amazon itself.

The 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 9900X is now down to $449 after having started at $499 just a couple of weeks ago. Both of these are all-time lows for the new chips,

Ryzen 9 9950X: now $623 at Amazon (was $649)

The top-of-the-line Ryzen CPU has 16 cores, 32 threads and a boost clock of 5.7 GHz with a 80MB of cache. It's actually listed as $559 if you buy it from Amazon seller XIEGUANGXUAN which is not well-known. $623 is what it costs if you choose Amazon as the seller. It's the same $623 at Newegg.

Ryzen 9 9900X: now $449 at Amazon (was $499)

This 12-core, 24-thread CPU operates at a max boost clock of 5.6 GHz and features 76MB of cache.

When we reviewed the Ryzen 9 9950X a few weeks ago, we were impressed with its multithreaded productivity performance, but a little disappointed in its gaming prowess as it trailed Intel's top chip, the Core i9 14900K and AMD's last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D (because of the 3D cache).

However, it still performed well in gaming and it led the pack in multi-threaded. The Ryzen 9 9900X wasn't far behind.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

However, if you're looking to save money, the last-gen Ryzen 9 7950X goes for just $451 right now and it has the same 16 cores and 32 threads as the 9950X. The Ryzen 9 7900X, which has 12 cores and 24 threads like the 9900X, is now $319. Both provide really good productivity performance and solid gaming.