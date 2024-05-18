Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU for just $209 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a new processor but don't want to pay full price, now is a great time to check out this offer on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D . This processor was released earlier this year at around $249. However, it's currently listed for its lowest price to date at Amazon, at just $209.

No expiration has been specified for the offer, so it's unclear how long it will be available at this price. That said, this deal is definitely worth a close look, as we already regarded this processor as quite notable for its performance and value without the $30 price drop when we reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU a few weeks ago.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: now $209 at Amazon (was $249)

This processor has eight cores with 3D V-Cache and can reach speeds as high as 4.1 GHz. It can support up to 128GB of DDR4 without integrated graphics. It's a barebones processor but works exceptionally well, especially for those planning to add external cooling and graphics.

This processor first launched in January 2024, so it hasn't been on the market long. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D comes with eight Zen 3 cores for a total of 16 threads. Its base operating speed is 3 GHz, but when boosted, it can reach 4.1 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D supports PCIe 4.0 and it can use up to 128GB of DDR4. It does not come with integrated graphics, so a graphics card is necessary to get video output. You'll also want to pick up something for cooling as this edition doesn't come with a stock cooler.

