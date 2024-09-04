Microsoft adds Copilot+ support for new CPUs — AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200V chips receive new AI experiences

Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs will soon become available to laptops running AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. Microsoft has just confirmed this via the Windows Experience Blog, saying that the Copilot+ PC portfolio will expand with AMD and Intel’s latest laptop chips. The company said, “Eligible AMD- and Intel-powered devices will begin to see new AI experiences starting in November through free Windows updates.”

The company launched the Copilot+ PC in June 2024 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X, which focused on AI features like Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects, and Cocreator in Paint. Despite that, the Snapdragon X’s impressive efficiency, which finally allowed Windows laptops to gain parity with Apple-silicon-powered MacBook in battery life, is what’s driving the sales of Copilot+ PCs.

Although the features of Copilot+ PCs were initially reserved for Windows 11 on Arm devices, AMD said that they would eventually arrive on its new x86 processors—namely, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series—via a Windows update.

That means users who recently bought a laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor don’t immediately have the AI features in Copilot+ PCs available. It’s a similar story for those who buy laptops that use the Intel Core Ultra 200V chips, which are expected to ship to consumers on September 24. Only those who bought Snapdragon X-powered devices will have AI features on Copilot+ PCs.

Furthermore, Microsoft says that the timing and availability of the update that will give users advanced AI features will vary by device and region. So, it’s not a 100% guarantee that you will get the Copilot+ PC update on your laptop, even if you have AMD’s or Intel’s latest chips.

But if you’re interested in exploring the capabilities of Copilot+ PCs before its general release on AMD and Intel systems, we recommend joining the Windows Insider Community. This small pool of testers is often among the first to test new features that Microsoft rolls out to operating systems, so you’ll have a taste of the Windows 11 AI features before everyone else gets them.