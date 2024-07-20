The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is now only $174 at Newegg

Over at Newegg, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor for one of its best prices. It's been marked down to $205, but promo code BTSDU2Z33 will take an additional $31 off. This CPU isn't the newest on the market, but you can't ignore the value you get for its performance at this price.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU in 2022 and were thoroughly impressed with its performance. At the time, we rated it at 4.5 out of 5 stars and considered it the fastest gaming processor on the market for its price (around $300). It stood out also for its compatibility with PCIe 5.0 interfaces and DDR5 memory.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU: now $174 at Newegg (was $205)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a Zen 4 processor with six cores (12 threads) and a maximum possible speed of 5.3 GHz. It also comes with integrated graphics and is unlocked for overclocking.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X was designed with Zen 4 architecture and requires an AM5 socket. It has six cores, up to 12 threads, and a base speed of 4.7GHz. The CPU arrives unlocked for overclocking and is boosted to 5.3 GHz. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics features two cores and can reach a frequency of 2,200 MHz.

This CPU is PCIe 5.0 compatible and can also support 128GB of DDR5-5200 via two memory channels. It can also support four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and one USB 2.0 port. Visit the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code BTSDU2Z33 before checking out to redeem the offer. The discount is scheduled to expire by July 21, 2024.