Watch AMD's CES 2024 'Advancing AI for PCs' live stream here -- new Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs expected: Begins at 7am PST

AMD CEO Lisa Su will host a live-streamed Advancing AI for PCs event from CES 2024, covering the company's latest new products geared to bring AI to PCs. In the video embedded below, you can watch the show, which begins live at 7am PST/10am ET. Lisa Su will be joined by Jack Huynh, AMD's SVP and GM of its computing and graphics business, to discuss the company's plans for bringing AI to PCs.

AMD has been coy with its plans for CES 2024, but a recent slew of leaked information and benchmarks tells us that we should expect new CPUs and GPUs for desktop PCs to be unveiled at the event.

AMD's rumored Radeon RX 7600 XT has been in the news lately, with listings of the unreleased graphics card at regulatory agencies and other leaked information leading to plenty of speculation about the card's rumored specs. There aren't any other major conferences on the near-term horizon, so we might see AMD's latest contender for the best graphics card for gaming revealed at CES today.

AMD also seems to have plenty of new Ryzen CPUs in the pipeline, too. A purported Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D have made headlines recently, perhaps pointing to an impending launch. Other CPUs might be on the menu, too: The Ryzen 5 8600G has been seen in leaked benchmarks, and an apparently faster version, the Ryzen 7 8700G, has also had a preliminary reveal.

The only certainty is that there will be lots of talk about AI, AI, and more AI as AMD looks to pave the path to, you guessed it, the AI-driven PC.

Pull up a seat; the show starts soon!