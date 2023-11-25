Ryzen Threadripper 7000 gets even faster overclockable memory — DDR5-7800 RDIMMs Coming

This week, two memory makers — G.Skill and v-color — formally announced their quad-channel memory module kits for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series processors. The new ECC-enabled RDIMM kits with AMD EXPO profiles are factory-overclocked and top at 6400 MT/s and 7200 MT/s speed bins. But apparently, there are more advanced memory modules (up to 7800 MT/s) for Threadrippers coming from more companies, according to a Gigabyte listing.

In addition to G.Skill and v-color, Kingston is prepping its quad-channel 64GB and 32GB kits rated for DDR5-6000 CL32 at 1.35V and DDR5-6400 CL32 1.4V speed bins for AMD's latest Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series platform that targets both enthusiasts with deep pockets as well as professional-grade workstations. Gigabyte lists these modules alongside its TRX50 platform, so the company primarily positions its kits for the enthusiast-grade quad-channel Ryzen Threadripper 7000 builds.

Perhaps more interesting is that v-color is prepping a lineup of ultra-fast ECC-enabled quad-channel RDIMMs for AMD's latest Threadrippers with ECC profiles. For those who are fine with moderate performance and stock speeds, v-color will offer DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200 kits. But for more extreme enthusiasts who want to get every last bit of performance from their TRX50 rigs with Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series CPUs, v-color will offer kits rated for up to DDR5-7800. To provide some context, a quad-channel DDR5-7800 memory subsystem provides a memory bandwidth of 249.6 GB/s.

Upcoming Memory Modules for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000-Series CPUs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Speed Capacity Timings Voltage DRAM IC Organization Native P/N G.SKILL 6400MHz 16GB 32-39-39-102 1.4v Hynix A 1Rx8 4800MHz F5-6400R3239G32GQ4-ZR5NK G.SKILL 6400MHz 32GB 32-39-39-102 1.4v Hynix A 2Rx8 4800MHz F5-6400R3239G16GQ4-ZR5NK Kingston 6000MHz 16GB 32-38-38-80 1.35v Skhynix 1Rx8 4800MHz KF560R32RBE-16 Kingston 6000MHz 16GB 32-38-38-80 1.35v Skhynix 1Rx8 4800MHz KF560R32RBE-16 Kingston 6000MHz 16GB 32-38-38-80 1.35v Hynix A 1Rx8 4800MHz KF560R32RBEK4-64 Kingston 6000MHz 32GB 32-38-38-80 1.35v Hynix A 2Rx8 4800MHz KF560R32RBEK4-128 Kingston 6400MHz 16GB 32-39-39-80 1.4v Skhynix 1Rx8 4800MHz KF564R32RBE-16 Kingston 6400MHz 16GB 32-39-39-80 1.4v Hynix A 1Rx8 4800MHz KF564R32RBEK4-64 V-Color 4800MHz 24GB 36-38-38-70 1.1V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G48S836 V-Color 4800MHz 16GB 36-38-38-70 1.1V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G48S836 V-Color 4800MHz 24GB 36-38-38-70 1.1V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G48S836 V-Color 4800MHz 32GB 36-38-38-70 1.1V Hynix M 1RX4 4800MHz TRA532G48S436 V-Color 5200MHz 16GB 36-40-40-80 1.25V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G52S836 V-Color 5200MHz 24GB 36-40-40-80 1.25V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G52S836 V-Color 5200MHz 32GB 36-40-40-80 1.25V Hynix M 1RX4 4800MHz TRA532G52S436 V-Color 5600MHz 16GB 36-38-38-80 1.25V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G56S836 V-Color 5600MHz 24GB 36-38-38-80 1.25V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G56S836 V-Color 5600MHz 32GB 36-38-38-80 1.25V Hynix M 1RX4 4800MHz TRA532G56S436 V-Color 6000MHz 16GB 32-39-39-102 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G60S832 V-Color 6000MHz 24GB 32-39-39-102 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G60S832 V-Color 6000MHz 32GB 32-38-38-96 1.25V Hynix M 1RX4 4800MHz TRA532G60S432 V-Color 6400MHz 24GB 32-39-39-102 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G64S832 V-Color 6400MHz 16GB 32-39-39-102 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G64S832 V-Color 6600MHz 24GB 34-46-46-92 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G66S834 V-Color 6600MHz 16GB 34-46-46-92 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G66S834 V-Color 6800MHz 24GB 34-46-46-92 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G68S834 V-Color 6800MHz 16GB 34-46-46-92 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G68S834 V-Color 7000MHz 24GB 34-42-42-102 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G70S834R3 V-Color 7000MHz 16GB 34-42-42-102 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G70S834 V-Color 7200MHz 24GB 34-45-45-112 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G72S834R3 V-Color 7200MHz 16GB 34-45-45-112 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G72S834 V-Color 7600MHz 24GB 38-48-48-122 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G76S838R3 V-Color 7600MHz 16GB 38-48-48-122 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G76S838 V-Color 7800MHz 24GB 38-48-48-126 1.4V Hynix M 1Rx8 4800MHz TRA524G78S838R3 V-Color 7800MHz 16GB 38-48-48-126 1.4V Hynix A 1RX8 5600MHz TRA516G78S838

It is noteworthy that G.Skill, which specializes in high-performance memory modules, tops its overclockable RDIMM offerings with AMD EXPO aimed at Ryzen Threadripper 7000-based systems at 6400 MT/s and equips them with label heat spreaders.

By contrast, v-color goes above and beyond with 7200 MT/s, 7600 MT/s, and 7800 MT/s. To ensure that its modules do not overheat, it equips them with rather serious heat spreaders akin to those used on some server-grade RDIMMs.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

When it comes to pricing, factory-overclocked RDIMMs are certainly considerably more expensive than regular performance-enhanced memory modules. G.Skill's Zeta R5 Neo 64 GB kit costs $530, whereas the 128GB kit is priced at $1,070.