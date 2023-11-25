Ryzen Threadripper 7000 gets even faster overclockable memory — DDR5-7800 RDIMMs Coming
249.6 GB/s of bandwidth.
This week, two memory makers — G.Skill and v-color — formally announced their quad-channel memory module kits for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series processors. The new ECC-enabled RDIMM kits with AMD EXPO profiles are factory-overclocked and top at 6400 MT/s and 7200 MT/s speed bins. But apparently, there are more advanced memory modules (up to 7800 MT/s) for Threadrippers coming from more companies, according to a Gigabyte listing.
In addition to G.Skill and v-color, Kingston is prepping its quad-channel 64GB and 32GB kits rated for DDR5-6000 CL32 at 1.35V and DDR5-6400 CL32 1.4V speed bins for AMD's latest Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series platform that targets both enthusiasts with deep pockets as well as professional-grade workstations. Gigabyte lists these modules alongside its TRX50 platform, so the company primarily positions its kits for the enthusiast-grade quad-channel Ryzen Threadripper 7000 builds.
Perhaps more interesting is that v-color is prepping a lineup of ultra-fast ECC-enabled quad-channel RDIMMs for AMD's latest Threadrippers with ECC profiles. For those who are fine with moderate performance and stock speeds, v-color will offer DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200 kits. But for more extreme enthusiasts who want to get every last bit of performance from their TRX50 rigs with Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series CPUs, v-color will offer kits rated for up to DDR5-7800. To provide some context, a quad-channel DDR5-7800 memory subsystem provides a memory bandwidth of 249.6 GB/s.
Upcoming Memory Modules for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000-Series CPUs
|Brand
|Speed
|Capacity
|Timings
|Voltage
|DRAM IC
|Organization
|Native
|P/N
|G.SKILL
|6400MHz
|16GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4v
|Hynix A
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|F5-6400R3239G32GQ4-ZR5NK
|G.SKILL
|6400MHz
|32GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4v
|Hynix A
|2Rx8
|4800MHz
|F5-6400R3239G16GQ4-ZR5NK
|Kingston
|6000MHz
|16GB
|32-38-38-80
|1.35v
|Skhynix
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF560R32RBE-16
|Kingston
|6000MHz
|16GB
|32-38-38-80
|1.35v
|Skhynix
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF560R32RBE-16
|Kingston
|6000MHz
|16GB
|32-38-38-80
|1.35v
|Hynix A
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF560R32RBEK4-64
|Kingston
|6000MHz
|32GB
|32-38-38-80
|1.35v
|Hynix A
|2Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF560R32RBEK4-128
|Kingston
|6400MHz
|16GB
|32-39-39-80
|1.4v
|Skhynix
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF564R32RBE-16
|Kingston
|6400MHz
|16GB
|32-39-39-80
|1.4v
|Hynix A
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|KF564R32RBEK4-64
|V-Color
|4800MHz
|24GB
|36-38-38-70
|1.1V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G48S836
|V-Color
|4800MHz
|16GB
|36-38-38-70
|1.1V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G48S836
|V-Color
|4800MHz
|24GB
|36-38-38-70
|1.1V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G48S836
|V-Color
|4800MHz
|32GB
|36-38-38-70
|1.1V
|Hynix M
|1RX4
|4800MHz
|TRA532G48S436
|V-Color
|5200MHz
|16GB
|36-40-40-80
|1.25V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G52S836
|V-Color
|5200MHz
|24GB
|36-40-40-80
|1.25V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G52S836
|V-Color
|5200MHz
|32GB
|36-40-40-80
|1.25V
|Hynix M
|1RX4
|4800MHz
|TRA532G52S436
|V-Color
|5600MHz
|16GB
|36-38-38-80
|1.25V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G56S836
|V-Color
|5600MHz
|24GB
|36-38-38-80
|1.25V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G56S836
|V-Color
|5600MHz
|32GB
|36-38-38-80
|1.25V
|Hynix M
|1RX4
|4800MHz
|TRA532G56S436
|V-Color
|6000MHz
|16GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G60S832
|V-Color
|6000MHz
|24GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G60S832
|V-Color
|6000MHz
|32GB
|32-38-38-96
|1.25V
|Hynix M
|1RX4
|4800MHz
|TRA532G60S432
|V-Color
|6400MHz
|24GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G64S832
|V-Color
|6400MHz
|16GB
|32-39-39-102
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G64S832
|V-Color
|6600MHz
|24GB
|34-46-46-92
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G66S834
|V-Color
|6600MHz
|16GB
|34-46-46-92
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G66S834
|V-Color
|6800MHz
|24GB
|34-46-46-92
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G68S834
|V-Color
|6800MHz
|16GB
|34-46-46-92
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G68S834
|V-Color
|7000MHz
|24GB
|34-42-42-102
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G70S834R3
|V-Color
|7000MHz
|16GB
|34-42-42-102
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G70S834
|V-Color
|7200MHz
|24GB
|34-45-45-112
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G72S834R3
|V-Color
|7200MHz
|16GB
|34-45-45-112
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G72S834
|V-Color
|7600MHz
|24GB
|38-48-48-122
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G76S838R3
|V-Color
|7600MHz
|16GB
|38-48-48-122
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G76S838
|V-Color
|7800MHz
|24GB
|38-48-48-126
|1.4V
|Hynix M
|1Rx8
|4800MHz
|TRA524G78S838R3
|V-Color
|7800MHz
|16GB
|38-48-48-126
|1.4V
|Hynix A
|1RX8
|5600MHz
|TRA516G78S838
It is noteworthy that G.Skill, which specializes in high-performance memory modules, tops its overclockable RDIMM offerings with AMD EXPO aimed at Ryzen Threadripper 7000-based systems at 6400 MT/s and equips them with label heat spreaders.
By contrast, v-color goes above and beyond with 7200 MT/s, 7600 MT/s, and 7800 MT/s. To ensure that its modules do not overheat, it equips them with rather serious heat spreaders akin to those used on some server-grade RDIMMs.
When it comes to pricing, factory-overclocked RDIMMs are certainly considerably more expensive than regular performance-enhanced memory modules. G.Skill's Zeta R5 Neo 64 GB kit costs $530, whereas the 128GB kit is priced at $1,070.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Most Popular
By Mark Tyson
By Mark Tyson
By Zhiye Liu
By Mark Tyson