Entry-level RDNA 3 RX 7400, RX 7300 graphics cards purportedly coming soon

Two years after the original RX 7000 launch, new information has surfaced that RDNA 3 will finally make its way to the entry-level desktop market to compete with the likes of the RTX 3050. GPU leaker Komachi_Ensaka on X reports that AMD is making two new entry-level GPUs, the RX 7400 and RX 7300, both based on the Navi 33 die.

Specs were not shared, but the shout-out to Navi 33 gives us an idea of how these GPUs will be configured. Navi 33 is the smallest and least powerful RDNA 3 GPU die AMD currently makes, and it is the only RDNA 3 die that doesn't utilize chiplets (instead utilizing a monolithic design). The only desktop GPUs that use Navi 33 right now are the RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT, which both come with 2,048 shader cores and a 128-bit memory interface.

As a result, we can expect the RX 7400 to be a shaved-down variant of the RX 7600 and the RX 7300 an even further hobbled version. It is very hard to predict how exactly AMD will tweak Navi 33 for these two SKUs, but it could offer a lot of potential configurations. The RX 7400 could have anywhere between 1,024 to close to 2,000 shader cores and possibly the same bus width as the RX 7600.

We could also see the RX 7300 being configured more as a GT 1030 competitor, possibly with a 64-bit memory interface and 1,024 cores or less. But this is just an educated guess on our part.

Whichever way AMD decides to spec the RX 7400 and RX 7300, AMD will finally have an RDNA 3 lineup aimed at the entry-level segment — if this report is true. Consumers will finally be greeted with an RX 6500 XT successor, which is widely considered to be one of the worst desktop graphics cards ever made. The RX 6500 XT was made to combat pandemic-era GPU shortages, using mobile variants of RDNA 2 as a consequence. Sadly, AMD's decision to use mobile GPU dies in the RX 6500 XT earned it its poor reputation, which lives on to this day.

The RX 7400 might not have the same nomenclature as the RX 6500 XT, but there is very little reason to doubt that the RX 7400 will be faster than the RX 6500 XT, which struggles to outpace even Nvidia's 5-year-old GTX 1650.