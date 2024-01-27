Gigabyte launches new white RTX 40 series GPUs — Eagle Ice series introduces the white theme for RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 families

An official render of the Gigabyte "Eagle ICE" OC RTX 4070 Ti design sourced from the website.

Gigabyte has launched a new series of RTX 40-series GPUs, among the best graphics cards. These new custom GPUs, dubbed "Eagle Ice," are a new variant to Gigabyte's previous "Eagle" series and sport a sleek white design with cyan and arctic blue accents.

Besides the white design and Eagle Ice designation, these new GPUs share similar, more fabulous designs. The triple-fan cooler is on all cards but comes in two different sizes depending on whether you're getting an RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070 Ti, or RTX 4070 Ti Super. Four thousand sixty cards get a traditional dual slot design at a length of 260 mm, while the RTX 4070s get a 2.5 slot design with a 270 mm length instead.

Below, we'll be listing product names and core specs of all four new Gigabyte Eagle ICE RTX 40 Series GPUs:

RTX 4060 Eagle OC Ice 8G — Boost clock up to 2505 MHz, has aforementioned 260 mm cooler length and 2-slot design.

RTX 4060 Eagle Ti OC Ice — Boost clock up to 2550 MHz, uses 260 mm and dual-slot GPU design.

RTX 4070 Super Eagle OC Ice — Boost clock up to 2535 MHz, uses bulkier 2.5 slot design at 270 mm cooler length.

RTX 4070 Ti Super Eagle Ti OC ICE — Boost clock up to 2640 MHz, uses the larger Eagle Ice cooler with with 2.5 slots and 270 mm length.

The new RTX 4070 cards from Gigabyte will require a 16-pin power connector instead of the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connectors. They're likely using the revised 12V-2x6 connector. The RTX 4070 cards also offer three DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI port. Meanwhile, the RTX 4060 cards use dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectors and are on the traditional 8-pin power connector.

At the time of writing, pricing information for these new GPUs is unavailable, but they're expected to fall into the same general pricing category as their other aftermarket alternatives. These cards seem suited to people who want well-ventilated graphics cards, a stylish white finish for their next PC build, or both.