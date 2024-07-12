Nvidia's latest RTX 4070 Ti Super AD102 GPUs are in stores now — custom models start at $819

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, one of the best graphics cards, recently emerged with a larger AD102 silicon, which differs from the original AD103 silicon. Newegg has started selling these GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD102 SKUs with custom models from Zotac and Gigabyte.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Solid OC sells for $869.99, while the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super WindForce Max OC retails for $819.99. The AD102-based variant can be easily identified by its new capacitor configuration since it has four SP caps with two MLCC clusters. Gigabyte's counterpart has its backplate covering the capacitor layout, but the spacing between the screws around the core is larger, typical with AD102 silicon, as it measures 331 x 136 x 55.5mm. The AD103 silicon has a 261 x 126 x 50mm footprint.

The new AD102-based RTX 4070 Ti Super variant has 8,448 CUDA cores and supports up to 16GB GDDR6X memory. Likely, the AD102 silicon used inside these graphics cards did not meet the standards required for upper-end RTX 40-series GPUs, but it was acceptable to be configured as an RTX 4070 Ti Super. Such practices are widespread and not exclusive to a chipmaker. CPU makers also do them as they help not to waste a perfect die. It is also an excellent way to sell any remaining Ada Lovelace dies, making room for future RTX 50-series graphics cards.

Image 1 of 2 Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid OC with exposed backplate, showing capacitor layout typical with AD102 core (Image credit: Zotac (via Newgg)) The Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super WIndforce Max OC with wider screw mounts around the core, typical with AD102 (Image credit: Gigabyte (via NewEgg))

What might be enticing is that, theoretically, this would mean slightly higher binned chips, enabling AIC partners to have somewhat higher factory overclock profiles. Also, the larger surface area and physically compatible GPU cooler for the AD102 core should result in better cooling while performing like a typical RTX 4070 Ti Super. The trade-off is insignificant: a larger PCB while drawing a minor additional power draw than the AD103 counterpart.

It explains this Zotac graphics card's separate 'Solid OC' branding. Gigabyte brands its AD102-based RTX 4070 Ti Super as 'WindForce Max OC,' with higher factory overclocks than its already factory overclocked counterparts. When compared, the standard Windforce OC, which uses AD103, is a slimmer graphics card, measuring 261mm in length, 126mm in width, and 50mm in height, clocked at 2,625 MHz. The new Windforce Max OC with the AD102 is a slightly larger card measuring 331 x 136 x 55.55mm and clocked at 2,655 MHz.

We cannot ascertain its cooling performance without evaluating these variants. It shouldn't be long before we start seeing the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD102 reviews and feedback to see whether the new variant benefits consumers.