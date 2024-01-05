Nvidia teases RTX 40 Super series launch at CES — here's all of the leaked specs
Nvidia's mid-cycle refresh will arrive shortly.
After months of rumors and leaks, Nvidia confirmed that it will unveil a new graphics card lineup soon. The post shows a video of a GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card hovering over the earth's horizon, depicting the date January 8th, 2024, at 8 AM Pacific time. The post effectively confirms that Nvidia will announce a new graphics card lineup at CES 2024. Lucky for us, many of the key details have already been leaked from multiple sources.
These new GPUs will inevitably be the highly rumored RTX 40 series Super refresh that has been leaked online and rumored for months. Nvidia's new refresh is expected to arrive with at least three brand-new Ada Lovelace RTX 40 series GPUs: the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.
The RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super are expected to come with a noteworthy spec bump in CUDA cores over their vanilla counterparts, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super is expected to arrive with a core count jump and a big memory upgrade compared to the outgoing 4070 Ti.
The RTX 4070 Super will reportedly come with 7,168 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4080 Super will come with 10,240 CUDA cores with 24 GT/s GDDR6X memory ICs.
The RTX 4070 Ti Super is reported to feature 8,448 CUDA cores, 16GB of memory capacity, a 256-bit bus, and 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X memory chips.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|L2 Cache
|TBP
|MSRP
|*GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|96 MB (?)
|600W (?)
|Arm+Leg
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|72 MB
|450W
|$1,599
|*GeForce RTX 4080 Super
|AD103
|10240
|16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$999–$1,099
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$1,199
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
|AD103-275/AD102-175
|8448
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799–$849
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Super
|AD104-350/AD103-175
|7168
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|225W
|$599–$649
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|36 MB
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|AD106
|4352
|8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6
|32 MB
|160W
|$399/$499
|GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106
|3072
|8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6
|24 MB
|115W
|$299
There are also rumors that Nvidia could unveil the reportedly-cancelled RTX 4090 Ti/Titan Ada as its 4th GPU under the new 40 series Super refresh, but this is not likely to happen.
The RTX 40 series Super refresh is expected to reinvigorate the RTX 40 series by providing updated GPU configurations featuring more competitive pricing compared to the series' outgoing SKUs — similar to the RTX 20 series Super refresh. When the RTX 40 series launched, it was met with a lot of negative criticism due to sky-high GPU prices and mostly lackluster performance improvements. This was particularly noteworthy in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4060 Ti, which offered incredibly poor performance per dollar at launch (especially the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB). No doubt this is at least part of why Nvidia decided to green-light mid-cycle refresh in the first place.
There is no guarantee that the RTX 40 series Super refresh will fix the current lineup's pricing issues outright, but the refresh should freshen up the market with some competitive GPUs, at the very least. Either way, we will know soon enough how competitive Nvidia's RTX 40 series Super GPUs will be.
