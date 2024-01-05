Nvidia teases RTX 40 Super series launch at CES — here's all of the leaked specs

News
By Aaron Klotz
published

Nvidia's mid-cycle refresh will arrive shortly.

Nvidia RTX 40-series Super teaser image, showing a GPU on earth's horizon.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

After months of rumors and leaks, Nvidia confirmed that it will unveil a new graphics card lineup soon. The post shows a video of a GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card hovering over the earth's horizon, depicting the date January 8th, 2024, at 8 AM Pacific time. The post effectively confirms that Nvidia will announce a new graphics card lineup at CES 2024. Lucky for us, many of the key details have already been leaked from multiple sources

See more

These new GPUs will inevitably be the highly rumored RTX 40 series Super refresh that has been leaked online and rumored for months. Nvidia's new refresh is expected to arrive with at least three brand-new Ada Lovelace RTX 40 series GPUs: the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.

The RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super are expected to come with a noteworthy spec bump in CUDA cores over their vanilla counterparts, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super is expected to arrive with a core count jump and a big memory upgrade compared to the outgoing 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Super will reportedly come with 7,168 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4080 Super will come with 10,240 CUDA cores with 24 GT/s GDDR6X memory ICs.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is reported to feature 8,448 CUDA cores, 16GB of memory capacity, a 256-bit bus, and 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X memory chips.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationL2 CacheTBPMSRP
*GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)96 MB (?)600W (?)Arm+Leg
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X72 MB450W$1,599
*GeForce RTX 4080 SuperAD1031024016GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$999–$1,099
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$1,199
*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SuperAD103-275/AD102-175844816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799–$849
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799
*GeForce RTX 4070 SuperAD104-350/AD103-175716812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB225W$599–$649
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X36 MB200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD10643528GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR632 MB160W$399/$499
GeForce RTX 4060AD10630728GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR624 MB115W$299

There are also rumors that Nvidia could unveil the reportedly-cancelled RTX 4090 Ti/Titan Ada as its 4th GPU under the new 40 series Super refresh, but this is not likely to happen.

The RTX 40 series Super refresh is expected to reinvigorate the RTX 40 series by providing updated GPU configurations featuring more competitive pricing compared to the series' outgoing SKUs — similar to the RTX 20 series Super refresh. When the RTX 40 series launched, it was met with a lot of negative criticism due to sky-high GPU prices and mostly lackluster performance improvements. This was particularly noteworthy in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4060 Ti, which offered incredibly poor performance per dollar at launch (especially the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB). No doubt this is at least part of why Nvidia decided to green-light mid-cycle refresh in the first place.

There is no guarantee that the RTX 40 series Super refresh will fix the current lineup's pricing issues outright, but the refresh should freshen up the market with some competitive GPUs, at the very least. Either way, we will know soon enough how competitive Nvidia's RTX 40 series Super GPUs will be.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Freelance News Writer

Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

See more GPUs News