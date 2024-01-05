Nvidia teases RTX 40 Super series launch at CES — here's all of the leaked specs

After months of rumors and leaks, Nvidia confirmed that it will unveil a new graphics card lineup soon. The post shows a video of a GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card hovering over the earth's horizon, depicting the date January 8th, 2024, at 8 AM Pacific time. The post effectively confirms that Nvidia will announce a new graphics card lineup at CES 2024. Lucky for us, many of the key details have already been leaked from multiple sources.

These new GPUs will inevitably be the highly rumored RTX 40 series Super refresh that has been leaked online and rumored for months. Nvidia's new refresh is expected to arrive with at least three brand-new Ada Lovelace RTX 40 series GPUs: the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.

The RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super are expected to come with a noteworthy spec bump in CUDA cores over their vanilla counterparts, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super is expected to arrive with a core count jump and a big memory upgrade compared to the outgoing 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Super will reportedly come with 7,168 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4080 Super will come with 10,240 CUDA cores with 24 GT/s GDDR6X memory ICs.



The RTX 4070 Ti Super is reported to feature 8,448 CUDA cores, 16GB of memory capacity, a 256-bit bus, and 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X memory chips.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration L2 Cache TBP MSRP *GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 96 MB (?) 600W (?) Arm+Leg GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 72 MB 450W $1,599 *GeForce RTX 4080 Super AD103 10240 16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $999–$1,099 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $1,199 *GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD103-275/AD102-175 8448 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799–$849 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 *GeForce RTX 4070 Super AD104-350/AD103-175 7168 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 225W $599–$649 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 36 MB 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 32 MB 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 24 MB 115W $299

There are also rumors that Nvidia could unveil the reportedly-cancelled RTX 4090 Ti/Titan Ada as its 4th GPU under the new 40 series Super refresh, but this is not likely to happen.

The RTX 40 series Super refresh is expected to reinvigorate the RTX 40 series by providing updated GPU configurations featuring more competitive pricing compared to the series' outgoing SKUs — similar to the RTX 20 series Super refresh. When the RTX 40 series launched, it was met with a lot of negative criticism due to sky-high GPU prices and mostly lackluster performance improvements. This was particularly noteworthy in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4060 Ti, which offered incredibly poor performance per dollar at launch (especially the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB). No doubt this is at least part of why Nvidia decided to green-light mid-cycle refresh in the first place.

There is no guarantee that the RTX 40 series Super refresh will fix the current lineup's pricing issues outright, but the refresh should freshen up the market with some competitive GPUs, at the very least. Either way, we will know soon enough how competitive Nvidia's RTX 40 series Super GPUs will be.