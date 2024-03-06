Nvidia's and AMD's mid-range GPUs drop to around $420 — RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7700 XT available below MSRP

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the Radeon RX 7700 XT, two of the best graphics cards, are slowly dropping in price. This is good news for consumers who want a mid-range gaming graphics card and have been waiting for a deal.

Competition is always good for the consumer. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the Radeon RX 7700 XT are two mid-range graphics cards that have been competing for some time now, so prices have improved — somewhat. Despite all the price adjustments and promotions, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the Radeon RX 7700 XT still haven't gotten to under the $400 mark, but they're going in that direction.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB arrived last July with an MSRP of $499. It's been less than a year since its release, but the Ada Lovelace graphics card has dropped to $419 — around 16% below MSRP. Newegg is selling the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 16G OC for $419 after a $20 rebate and using the promo code VGAEXCMSET658 at checkout.

The pricing for the Radeon RX 7700 XT has also dropped since the Navi 32-based graphics card debuted. The graphics card launched at $449, but AMD adjusted the price to $419 to make it more competitive when Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. Nonetheless, retailers are still running promotions with the Radeon RX 7700 XT to make it more enticing.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger and Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT are available at Newegg for $409, using the promo codes VGAEXCAB238 and CLBDQ5323, respectively, at checkout.

Paying $400 for a mid-range graphics card still isn't a fantastic deal. It's possible that the Radeon RX 7700 XT and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will continue to drop to a point where we might see one (or both) priced at under $400. However, we probably won't see a dramatic price improvement unless Nvidia or AMD launches a new generation of graphics cards.