Nvidia's RTX 40 Super GPUs land shockingly near MSRP pricing — Here are all the models we can find so far at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy and others

The RTX 4070 Super, first of the three GeForce RTX 40 Super series graphics cards, is appearing on Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo. While even the best graphics cards never have to land at MSRP, many 4070 Supers are listed at the $599 price point that Nvidia advertised, and there are lots of models to choose from. The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super have yet to arrive but some models have popped up so far.

In our review of the RTX 4070 Super, we found that it was a good upgrade over the original RTX 4070, bringing about 16% more performance on average for the same MSRP of $599. The 4070 now has a reduced MSRP of $549, which carves out a space for both graphics cards, though the 4070 Super definitely has better bang for buck given it's 16% faster and only 10% more expensive. Unfortunately, the 4070 Super still only has 12GB of memory, and in VRAM-intensive games, that could prove to be a problem. Overall, the 4070 Super should slot in right between the 4070 and 4070 Ti in the GPU hierarchy.

At the time of writing, Newegg has the widest selection of models at 19, with the notable exception of Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition, which is a Best Buy exclusive. B&H Photo is in second place with 17 available cards, and Best Buy only has seven models available for purchase. However, no RTX 4070 Supers are available yet at Amazon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4070 Super Pricing Model Cooler Price Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition Dual-fan, 2-slot $599 Asus RTX 4070 Super Dual Dual-fan, 2-slot $599 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Windforce OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $599 MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X Dual-fan, 2-slot $599 PNY RTX 4070 Super Verto Dual-fan, 2-slot $599 Zotac RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge Dual-fan, 2-slot $599 Asus RTX 4070 Super Dual OC Dual-fan, 2-slot $609 MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X OC Dual-fan, 2-slot $609 MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X White OC Dual-fan, 2-slot $619 Asus RTX 4070 Super Dual White OC Dual-fan, 2-slot $629 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Eagle OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $629 MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 3X OC Triple-fan, 2-slot $629 Zotac RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge OC Dual-fan, 2-slot $629 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $649 MSI RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim Triple-fan, 2-slot $649 Zotac RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition Triple-fan, 3-slot $649 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Aero OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $679 Asus RTX 4070 Super TUF OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $689 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Aorus Master Triple-fan, 3-slot $699 Asus RTX 4070 Super ROG Strix OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $759

Six of the GeForce RTX 4070 Supers are priced at $599, which is MSRP and on par with Nvidia's Founders Edition model. There are some slightly more expensive models that feature slightly higher boost clocks, a white shroud, and three fans instead of the typical two. However, Asus and Gigabyte have gone out of their way to make some especially expensive 4070 Super cards, with Asus taking the crown with its $759 ROG Strix model. While ROG Strix GPUs have always come with a premium, a $160 premium makes this card as expensive as the outgoing RTX 4070 Ti.

Listings for the RTX 4070 Ti Super are pretty scarce so far, with none being on Newegg, and just two each on Best Buy and B&H Photo. Of these, only the models at Best Buy have price tags, while the RTX 4070 Ti Supers at B&H (which are both made by Asus) have no pricing so far. Given that the 4070 Ti Super launches on January 24, it may just be the case that we're looking a little too early.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4070 Ti Super Pricing Model Cooler Price Gigabyte RTX 4070Ti Super Gaming OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $849 MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3x OC Triple-fan, 2-slot $899

Both of the two currently listed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Supers have prices well above the official MSRP of $799, with MSI's Ventus 3x OC hitting $899, which was the original MSRP of the RTX 4070 Ti back when it was going to be branded as the RTX 4080 12GB. With just two models listed right now, however, it's not clear whether third-party 4070 Ti Super models are going to regularly be pitched above MSRP or if this is just a coincidence. Strangely, there's no Founders Edition listed yet, even though there is for the RTX 4070 Super and 4080 Super.

As for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which has an MSRP of $999, there are similarly few listings. Newegg has no RTX 4080 Supers listed yet, but Best Buy and B&H Photo both have three models, though at B&H again they're all Asus models with no listed price. The RTX 4080 Super launches on January 31, so it's not surprising that we don't have all that many listings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4080 Super Pricing Model Cooler Price Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition Dual-fan, 3-slot $999 Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Gaming OC Triple-fan, 4-slot $1,049 MSI RTX 4080 Super Ventus 3x OC Triple-fan, 3-slot $1,099

As expected, the Founders Edition model is going for $999, though there's also a $1049 model from Gigabyte and MSI has its Ventus 3x OC for $1099. Compared to RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super GPUs with prices more than MSRP, these more expensive price tags aren't as impactful on the RTX 4080 Super since it's already so expensive. On the other hand, the Super variant isn't all that different from the original RTX 4080.

If the RTX 4070 Super is anything to base our assumptions off, we can probably expect the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super to mostly sell at MSRP, or at least some models will. Though, these are higher-end models, and MSRPs aren't always followed with more expensive GPUs.