Spanish retailer Neo-Byte listed three RX 9070-series GPUs from Gigabyte on its e-commerce platform, including pricing and specifications. X user momomo_us first shared the listings, showing a Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite priced at €1,119.99 (~$1,148.53), a Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC listed for €1,069.99(~$1,097.26), and a Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC GPU with a €889.99 (~$912.67) price tag.

Although these GPUs already have active listings, we recommend throwing a pinch of salt over early retailer listings. Sometimes, these prices could be simple placeholders. It's also important to note that computer hardware is more expensive outside of the U.S. market, and Spain has a 21% standard VAT (value-added tax) rate so that the prices may be higher than usual. While we still don’t have an official launch date for these AMD GPUs, B&H previously listed the RX 9070 series with preorders set for January 23.

However, what caught our eye with Neo-Byte’s listings are the GPUs’ specifications. Since AMD skipped announcing the RDNA 4 GPUs during CES 2025, many of us are in the dark about the pricing and details of these new graphics cards. Although the company promises to release more information about these GPUs this quarter, many enthusiasts can’t wait for more details about these potential Nvidia RTX 50-series competitors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Master Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Master Architecture AMD RDNA 4 AMD RDNA 4 AMD RDNA 4 Nvidia Blackwell Nvidia Blackwell Core Clock (OC) Up to 2,000 MHz Up to 2,000 MHz Up to 2,000 MHz TBD TBD Stream Processors / CUDA Cores TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Memory Speed 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 28 Gbps 28 Gbps Video Memory 16GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Standard Bus PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 Maximum Supported Displays 4 4 4 4 4 Recommended Power Supply 850W 850W 750W 750W 750W Ventilation Type Windforce 3X (triple fan) Windforce 3X (triple fan) Windforce 3X (triple fan) Windforce 3X (triple fan) Windforce 3X (triple fan) Connector 3x 8-pin 3x 8-pin 2x 8-pin 1x 16-pin 1x 16-pin Dimensions 339 x 59 x 136 mm 288 x 56 x 132 mm 288 x 50 x 135 mm 360 x 150 x 75 mm 317 x 136 x 64 mm Slots 3 2.7 2.5 3.7 3.5 Weight 1.59 kg 1.26 kg 1.26 kg TBD TBD Price €1,119.99 ($1,148.53) €1,069.99 ($1,097.26) €889.99 ($912.67) TBD TBD

AMD said that it focuses on the sub-$1,000 segment for its RDNA 4 GPUs, and the price of the RX 9070 certainly puts it within the ballpark figure. However, Nvidia’s launch of the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, which these GPUs are expected to compete against, are priced aggressively, undercutting the RX 9070 series by nearly $400. The RTX 5070 will retail for $549, so a more realistic price for the Radeon RX 9070 XT would be around $550 and $600 range, but we'll have to wait for AMD's official announcement to find out.

Nvidia claims that the RTX 5070 can deliver RTX 4090-like gaming performance. We doubt this claim regarding numbers, though, as Team Green likely uses technologies like DLSS to deliver higher FPS instead of creating a midrange GPU with the grunt of the previous-generation top-of-the-line card at nearly a quarter of the price.

It'll be exciting to see a fight between AMD’s RX 9070 series and Nvidia’s RTX 5070 to see who delivers more performance and better bang for the buck. Hopefully, Intel will release higher tiers of its Battlemage GPUs to turn the fight into a three-way battle royale in the mid-range desktop GPU space.