AMD briefly discussed its RDNA 4 GPU lineup at CES 2025, leaving much to be desired. According to our findings, the firm couldn't include more details during the live event due to a strict time limit and a packed CPU product lineup. Today, a US retailer, B&H, has listed pre-orders for Asus' Prime and TUF RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, slated to go live on January 23 (Via momomo_us at X).

Besides the date, key aspects such as specifications and pricing for the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT remain elusive. Likewise, the preliminary nature of these listings could result in them being mere placeholders since AMD scheduled RDNA 4 for later this quarter, at least in its keynote.

Based on all the information AMD shared, RDNA 4 will undergo a branding change, adopting a naming scheme similar to Nvidia's consumer lineup of GPUs. Likewise, the RX 9000 series will be built using a 4nm-grade node from TSMC. Matching Nvidia's and Intel's offerings, the company's new FSR 4 technology will incorporate machine-learning-based frame generation, where the official data ends. We're still in the dark regarding specifications, performance, and pricing, though this is a tactical maneuver since Nvidia's keynote was just a few hours ahead.

A total of four already-announced GPUs from Asus have been listed at B&H: Asus Radeon RX 9070 Prime, Asus Radeon RX 9070 TUF Gaming, Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF, and the Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT Prime. Details are scarce; however, per the website, pre-orders will go live on January 23 at 9:00 AM ET.

Regarding rumors and whispers, the RX 9000 series is allegedly based on two GPUs, Navi 48 and Navi 44, arranged from fastest to slowest. With RDNA 4, AMD aims to penetrate the budget market and, seeing Nvidia's RTX 5070 priced at $549, with performance quote-unquote "equal to an RTX 4090", expect AMD to adjust its price structure accordingly.

We aren't sure about the real-world performance of the RTX 5070 since Nvidia's charts are convoluted with RT and Multi Frame Generation figures. However, it is reasonable to anticipate a 20-30% bump in raw raster performance over its predecessor.

If AMD does plan to launch the RX 9070 series this month, or at least open pre-orders, expect a briefing on specifications and pricing in a few days.