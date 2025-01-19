The Asus RX 9070 XT TUF Gaming has allegedly been unboxed, suggesting ready stock at retailers

The confusion regarding RDNA 4 deepens, as a retailer in Ukraine has apparently showcased the RX 9070 XT, possibly weeks ahead of launch if we go by AMD's statement (via Videocardz). In a now-deleted Instagram reel, Artline unboxed the Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF Gaming, hinting that the GPU is likely in stock at retailers.

RDNA 4 has been shrouded in mystery since AMD's cryptic announcement at CES. AMD said that the RX 9000 series would arrive later this quarter, yet AIBs were readily showcasing their models at the event. We later confirmed that AMD didn't have enough time to detail the ins and outs of RDNA 4. Overseas retailers have the RX 9070 family slated for January 23, so an official reveal could be on the cards on Thursday, or earlier.

The GPU we're looking at is the Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF Gaming. The design isn't anything new, as Asus formally unveiled this model at CES. Still, the GPU is rather bulky with a triple-fan configuration and will likely require three slots in your case. At the bottom-left of the packaging, you can see that the GPU is said to feature 16GB of memory, aligning with previous leaks. Asus confirmed that the TUF Gaming variant will feature a phase-change thermal pad to improve cooling. Additionally, it will offer dual BIOS switches, allowing users to toggle between different performance modes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Artline via Videocardz) (Image credit: Artline via Videocardz)

Per leaked specifications, both the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 non-XT are expected to ship with 16GB of memory and PCIe 5.0 support. The RX 9070 XT in particular is tipped to offer 4,096 SPs (Stream Processors) or 64 CUs (Compute Units) and 20 Gbps memory across a 256-bit interface for 640 GB/s of bandwidth. With boost clocks reaching almost 3 GHz, another leak suggests raster performance near the RTX 4080 Super.

While RDNA 4 is shaping up to be quite performant, affordability will be the key to its success. AMD's ambitions for this generation are to increase market share so expect the RX 9070 XT to cost in the $500 territory. With the increasing frequency of leaks surrounding RDNA 4, it should only be a matter of time before AMD unveils further details officially.