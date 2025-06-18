The only MSRP RTX 5080 is back in stock in the UK — grab a Founders Edition straight from Nvidia for £949

If you want one of the best graphics cards on the market but can't stump up the cash for a 5090, the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition has just come back into stock in the UK, meaning you can score one directly from Nvidia (via Scan) for "just" £949.

Finding a card as potent as the 5080 at MSRP is pretty hard these days. While we're not in the stock doldrums of the pandemic era, where the only way to get an Nvidia graphics card was to win Takeshi's Castle, MSRP cards are still rarer than hens' teeth, and this one is definitely not to be sniffed at.

This is the cheapest 5080 on the market in the UK, less than the cheapest AIB card, the Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core (£989.99 at Scan), and considerably cheaper than the £1,599 you can expect to pay for a Founders Edition 5080 on Amazon. Indeed, Scan is the only official UK vendor of Founders Edition cards, and the only place we'd recommend buying one from.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition: £949 at Nvidia (Scan)

This is the cheapest way to get a 5080 in the UK right now.

A powerhouse of the Nvidia Blackwell stable, the RTX 5080 comes with a base clock of 2.30 GHz and a boost clock of 2.30 GHz. 10752 CUDA cores pair with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. As we noted in our RTX 5080 review, it runs cool and quiet and is comfortably the second fastest Blackwell GPU on the market. One of the card's biggest drawbacks is sketchy pricing and availability, making this MSRP offering so enticing.

The gains over the previous-gen 4080 are modest, but as per our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the 5080 comfortably beats the 5070 Ti, and is a formidable alternative to AMD's RX 7900 XTX and RX 9070 XT.

