This overpowered RTX 4090 card has a built-in water block, a screen and a modular AIO

Open-loop cooling provides some of the best results, particularly when you have the right water block to put on your graphics card. However, when you have to start putting in your own coolant, cutting the tubes, and filling a reservoir, it's an expensive hassle and risky should your coolant leak onto your components.

Lynk+, a German startup, has a solution. Why not build the ultimate water block into your graphics card and then sell AIO coolers that can attach to it? At Computex 2024, Lynk+ and GPU maker Palit teamed up to make a prototype RTX 4090 card with an aluminum water block that connects to one of Lynk+'s modular AIOs.

Unlike ordinary AIO coolers, Lynk+'s doesn't come with the tubes already connected to the block. You take a plastic piece called the quick connector and put it in a crevice in the graphics card's water block, using one screw to secure it. Then the tubes themselves screw onto the quick connector. The pump itself is located on the radiator.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Because you're never putting coolant into the tubes or touching the coolant, there's no risk of leaks. Theoretically, you could use one AIO to cool your CPU and GPU. Or you could daisy chain multiple radiators with multiple water blocks for a system that had more than one GPU.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When we visited Palit's Computex 2024 booth, two different prototypes were on display. The one that was sitting on a table had a 7-inch color screen on the top of its water block. So, not only would the GPU stay cool, but it would also be able to show you stats about the graphics card's performance or your fps in a game.

The other prototype, which was inside a desktop, was the same except that it didn't have the screen on it. To be fair, many enthusiasts don't need a screen in their cases; they just want excellent cooling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A Lynk+ representative told us that the aluminum water block has a built-in, patented vapor chamber that allows it to cool even better than most open-loop systems. He claimed that he was able to run the graphics card pulling a 500W load, which is about 50W above average, while keeping the temperature to just 60 degrees C. He said he hadn't tried overclocking the card, but with that kind of thermal headroom, the GPU maker or the user could really boost clock speeds.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a YouTube video that was filmed before Computex, Overclocker and Cooling Expert der8auer tested the Palit + Lynk+ GPU. After 15 minutes of gaming, his RTX 4090 consumed 390 watts, but it was only 58.2 degrees C.

Currently, Lynk+ and Palit only have a prototype graphics card, but it sounds like this sound will soon become a real product. We have no idea what it could cost, but if it gives you epic performance without the need to handle coolant, it could be worth every penny.