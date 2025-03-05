Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 graphics card — All models across Newegg, Best Buy, B&H, and others

Budget Blackwell is now available if you can find it in stock.

Asus RTX 5070 Prime
Nvidia's $549 RTX 5070 is set to hit shelves at 9 AM ET today, with reviews indicating slight performance gains versus its predecessor. As with everything Blackwell, availability is expected to be a major concern, especially considering the frenzy surrounding launch days. The Founders Edition model will be available sometime later this month, so interested customers must pick between select AIB models at launch, assuming they haven't all sold out in the first five minutes.

The RTX 5070 is based on a cutdown GB205 GPU with 48 enabled Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) for a total of 6,144 CUDA cores. The GPU ships with 12GB of GDDR7 memory and a TBP (Total Board Power) of 250W, a tad higher than the last-gen RTX 4070. Despite the $549 MSRP, let's keep our expectations in check, as real-world prices will likely be much higher.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5070 in the US

We've compiled RTX 5070 listings at major US retailers including Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. It's recommended you bookmark this page to stay updated on RTX 5070 availability. The listed GPUs range from as low as $549 (MSRP models) to $739 for TUF Gaming and Aorus Master variants from Asus and Gigabyte respectively, varying by the extra features and added cooling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$549.99

Row 0 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce SFF GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$549.99

Row 1 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce SFF OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$549.99

Row 2 - Cell 3

PNY OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$549.99

Row 3 - Cell 3

MSI Gaming Trio OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$649.99

Row 4 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Eagle OC SFF GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$599.99

Row 5 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Aero OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$719.99

Row 6 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Eagle OC ICE SFF GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$659.99

Row 7 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Aorus Master RTX 5070

Best Buy

$739.99

Row 8 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$699.99

Row 9 - Cell 3

Asus TUF Gaming OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$739.99

Row 10 - Cell 3

Asus Prime OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$699.99

Row 11 - Cell 3

PNY ARGB OC GeForce RTX 5070

Best Buy

$699.99

Row 12 - Cell 3

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 13 - Cell 3

MSI Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.00

Row 14 - Cell 3

Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 15 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce OC GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 16 - Cell 3

MSI Shadow OC GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 17 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 18 - Cell 3

PNY OC GeForce RTX 5070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 19 - Cell 3

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070

B&H Photo

$549.99

Row 20 - Cell 3

PNY OC GeForce RTX 5070

B&H Photo

$549.99

Row 21 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5070

B&H Photo

$549.99

Row 22 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Windforce OC GeForce RTX 5070

B&H Photo

$549.99

Row 23 - Cell 3

If you're situated in the US, you can check the above table to see if your desired model is in stock. Alternatively, physical stores may also have inventory, so it's best to check your local Micro Center as well if you're in the market for an RTX 5070.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

