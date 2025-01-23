Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card

The release date for Nvidia's top-tier halo GPU is almost upon us. The Nvidia RTX 5090 is coming, and you can attempt to buy one when the card launches on January 30th, 2025. I say this because we expect demand for this new beast of a GPU to be extremely high, even with its incredibly high price tag. This is in part due to the 5090 GPU being much sought-after by AI developers as well as flush gamers. Where crypto miners snapped up the RTX 3090, AI enthusiasts are the new threat to PC gamers getting their hands on powerful GPUs.

From rumors and reports we've heard, stock levels for the 5090 look to be quite low, so if you're really interested in getting your hands on one, you had better be prepared to camp out on retailer websites and be hovering over that buy button as the cards go on sale as stock will likely evaporate in seconds.

We've collated tables of all the available RTX 5090 models with links to retailer websites in both the US and the UK to make it easier for you to do some research and quickly find the RTX 5090 GPU model of your choice, from the excellent RTX 5090 Founders Edition card to AIB partner cards from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, and more.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the US

If you want the Nvidia RTX 5090 FE (Founders Edition), then you will only be able to find this model direct from Nvidia or from Best Buy, who have the exclusive to sell the Founders Edition cards. Newegg and B&H Photo are the only other retailers to have listed card models and placeholders for the AIB RTX 5090 graphics cards. Amazon currently has no listings, but I'm sure that will change as we get closer to launch.

Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Nvidia $1,999 Not yet released Row 1 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,999 Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Newegg TBA Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 4 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 6 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OC B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Master Ice B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 13 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090 Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 15 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 17 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 19 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 21 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC B&H Photo TBA Not yet released PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OC B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090 Newegg TBA Not yet released

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the UK

The UK has the much better selection of RTX 5090 models, with more retailers listing RTX 5090 cards. If you want the RTX 5090 FE card then Nvidia direct is the only option. Scan, Overclockers, CCL Computers, and ebuyer all have listings for many of the AIB 5090 models, but there are only placeholder prices listed at the moment.

Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Nvidia £1,939 Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 2 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 3 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 5 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 6 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 7 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC ebuyer TBA Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 LC OC ebuyer TBA Not yet released Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming Scan TBA Not yet released Row 11 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 12 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 13 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OC Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 15 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 16 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 18 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 19 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OC Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 22 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 23 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master Scan TBA Not yet released Row 25 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 26 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 27 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master Ice Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 29 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 30 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 32 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 34 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 Phantom Overclockers TBA Not yet released Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 Phantom GS Overclockers TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 38 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 41 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 42 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 43 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 45 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 46 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 47 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 49 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 50 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Row 51 - Cell 0 ebuyer TBA Not yet released Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Gamerock Scan TBA Not yet released Row 53 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Gamerock OC CCL Computers TBA Not yet released PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 56 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 58 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid Scan TBA Not yet released Row 60 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 61 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC Scan TBA Not yet released Row 63 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090 Scan TBA Not yet released Row 65 - Cell 0 Overclockers TBA Not yet released Row 66 - Cell 0 CCL Computers TBA Not yet released

For more information on the new Nvidia graphics card, see our review of the RTX 5090 GPU, where our graphics card guru Jarred Walton has been busy putting the 5090 through its paces on the test bench. This is and will be, the most powerful GPU for gaming for the next couple of years -- if you can get your hands on one.