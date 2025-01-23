Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card
Nvidia's RTX 5090 is soon to be released, but where can you buy one?
The release date for Nvidia's top-tier halo GPU is almost upon us. The Nvidia RTX 5090 is coming, and you can attempt to buy one when the card launches on January 30th, 2025. I say this because we expect demand for this new beast of a GPU to be extremely high, even with its incredibly high price tag. This is in part due to the 5090 GPU being much sought-after by AI developers as well as flush gamers. Where crypto miners snapped up the RTX 3090, AI enthusiasts are the new threat to PC gamers getting their hands on powerful GPUs.
From rumors and reports we've heard, stock levels for the 5090 look to be quite low, so if you're really interested in getting your hands on one, you had better be prepared to camp out on retailer websites and be hovering over that buy button as the cards go on sale as stock will likely evaporate in seconds.
We've collated tables of all the available RTX 5090 models with links to retailer websites in both the US and the UK to make it easier for you to do some research and quickly find the RTX 5090 GPU model of your choice, from the excellent RTX 5090 Founders Edition card to AIB partner cards from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, and more.
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the US
If you want the Nvidia RTX 5090 FE (Founders Edition), then you will only be able to find this model direct from Nvidia or from Best Buy, who have the exclusive to sell the Founders Edition cards. Newegg and B&H Photo are the only other retailers to have listed card models and placeholders for the AIB RTX 5090 graphics cards. Amazon currently has no listings, but I'm sure that will change as we get closer to launch.
Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.
|Model
|Retailer
|Price
|Stock
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
|Nvidia
|$1,999
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,999
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OC
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Master Ice
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OC
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the UK
The UK has the much better selection of RTX 5090 models, with more retailers listing RTX 5090 cards. If you want the RTX 5090 FE card then Nvidia direct is the only option. Scan, Overclockers, CCL Computers, and ebuyer all have listings for many of the AIB 5090 models, but there are only placeholder prices listed at the moment.
Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.
|Model
|Retailer
|Price
|Stock
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
|Nvidia
|£1,939
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 LC OC
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OC
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OC
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master Ice
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 Phantom
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 Phantom GS
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ebuyer
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Gamerock
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Gamerock OC
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090
|Scan
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Overclockers
|TBA
|Not yet released
|CCL Computers
|TBA
|Not yet released
For more information on the new Nvidia graphics card, see our review of the RTX 5090 GPU, where our graphics card guru Jarred Walton has been busy putting the 5090 through its paces on the test bench. This is and will be, the most powerful GPU for gaming for the next couple of years -- if you can get your hands on one.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Heat_Fan89That is a lot of money for a card that lacks the performance uplift of previous generations. There's also a possibility according to Nvidia that DLSS 4 or some features of it may show up on the RTX 4 series. The 4090 looks as the more attractive option especially if it gets a discount when the 5 series appear, unless one has money to burn and wants to claim bragging rights.Reply
-