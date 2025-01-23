Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card

Nvidia's RTX 5090 is soon to be released, but where can you buy one?

Nvidia RTX 5090
(Image credit: Future)

The release date for Nvidia's top-tier halo GPU is almost upon us. The Nvidia RTX 5090 is coming, and you can attempt to buy one when the card launches on January 30th, 2025. I say this because we expect demand for this new beast of a GPU to be extremely high, even with its incredibly high price tag. This is in part due to the 5090 GPU being much sought-after by AI developers as well as flush gamers. Where crypto miners snapped up the RTX 3090, AI enthusiasts are the new threat to PC gamers getting their hands on powerful GPUs.

From rumors and reports we've heard, stock levels for the 5090 look to be quite low, so if you're really interested in getting your hands on one, you had better be prepared to camp out on retailer websites and be hovering over that buy button as the cards go on sale as stock will likely evaporate in seconds.

We've collated tables of all the available RTX 5090 models with links to retailer websites in both the US and the UK to make it easier for you to do some research and quickly find the RTX 5090 GPU model of your choice, from the excellent RTX 5090 Founders Edition card to AIB partner cards from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, and more.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the US

If you want the Nvidia RTX 5090 FE (Founders Edition), then you will only be able to find this model direct from Nvidia or from Best Buy, who have the exclusive to sell the Founders Edition cards. Newegg and B&H Photo are the only other retailers to have listed card models and placeholders for the AIB RTX 5090 graphics cards. Amazon currently has no listings, but I'm sure that will change as we get closer to launch.

Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Model RetailerPriceStock
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders EditionNvidia $1,999Not yet released
Row 1 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,999Not yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090NeweggTBANot yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 4 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF GamingNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 6 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OCB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OCB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Master IceB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WBB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 13 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090NeweggTBANot yet released
Row 15 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 17 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 19 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 21 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OCB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OCB&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090NeweggTBANot yet released

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the UK

The UK has the much better selection of RTX 5090 models, with more retailers listing RTX 5090 cards. If you want the RTX 5090 FE card then Nvidia direct is the only option. Scan, Overclockers, CCL Computers, and ebuyer all have listings for many of the AIB 5090 models, but there are only placeholder prices listed at the moment.

Click on the price in the below table to go straight to the retailer link for the card model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Model RetailerPriceStock
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders EditionNvidia£1,939Not yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 2 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 3 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 5 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 6 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 7 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC ebuyerTBANot yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 LC OC ebuyer TBANot yet released
Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF GamingScanTBANot yet released
Row 11 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 12 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 13 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Asus GeForce RTX 5090 TUF Gaming OCOverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 15 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 16 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 18 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 19 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Windforce OCOverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 22 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 23 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master ScanTBANot yet released
Row 25 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 26 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 27 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master IceOverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 29 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 30 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WBCCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 32 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Xtreme WaterforceCCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 34 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 PhantomOverclockersTBANot yet released
Gainward GeForce RTX 5090 Phantom GSOverclockersTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090 3X OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 38 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming Trio OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 41 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 42 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 43 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim SOCScanTBANot yet released
Row 45 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 46 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 47 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid SOCScanTBANot yet released
Row 49 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 50 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Row 51 - Cell 0 ebuyerTBANot yet released
Palit GeForce RTX 5090 GamerockScanTBANot yet released
Row 53 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Gamerock OCCCL ComputersTBANot yet released
PNY GeForce RTX 5090 OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 56 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB RGB OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 58 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 SolidScanTBANot yet released
Row 60 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 61 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released
Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OCScanTBANot yet released
Row 63 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5090ScanTBANot yet released
Row 65 - Cell 0 OverclockersTBANot yet released
Row 66 - Cell 0 CCL ComputersTBANot yet released

For more information on the new Nvidia graphics card, see our review of the RTX 5090 GPU, where our graphics card guru Jarred Walton has been busy putting the 5090 through its paces on the test bench. This is and will be, the most powerful GPU for gaming for the next couple of years -- if you can get your hands on one.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Heat_Fan89
    That is a lot of money for a card that lacks the performance uplift of previous generations. There's also a possibility according to Nvidia that DLSS 4 or some features of it may show up on the RTX 4 series. The 4090 looks as the more attractive option especially if it gets a discount when the 5 series appear, unless one has money to burn and wants to claim bragging rights.
    Reply