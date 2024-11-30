Seagate's 12TB IronWolf hard drive is on sale for an exceptional $199 — a mere $16 per terabyte of storage

Black Friday deals are the best way to get storage drives for cheap—be it internal or external drives. Hard Drives for Network-Attached Storage are no different. While the WD Red Pro is marketed as a NAS drive, it is also designed to offer top-tier performance in desktop PCs so that you can use this drive confidently on your PC. Newegg has an incredible deal on the Seagate Ironwolf Pro 12TB. The deal gives you 44% off the original price of $359.99, bringing it as cheap as $199.99—that's about $16.67 per TB.

The model that's on retail is the ST12000VN0008. We did review the 007 model version of the Ironwolf 12TB. Both models are helium-filled hard drives rated for NAS between 1 and 8 bays. At least on the spec sheet, the two models have minuscule differences in power consumption and operating/ non-operating shock. It's also likely they're using different firmware, but apart from that, Seagate does not provide any additional information. All the more reason to buy the drives of the same model in bulk should you require it for your NAS.

Seagate Ironwolf 12TB: now $199 at Newegg (was $359) Thanks to the Black Friday deals on hard drives, Newegg is selling the Seagate Ironwolf 12TB NAS hard drives for a significantly lower price. This enables you to buy large-capacity drives, making them perfect for many uses in home and office environments.

NAS hard drives like these are perfect for home/ office NAS, personal cloud, workstations, and even a home media server. This specific storage drive offers a much better deal, as the 10TB version is available for $207. All Ironwolf NAS HDDs have a three-year warranty and a 180TB/ Year workload rating.

Also, Seagate has included three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which ensures in-house data recovery with a 95% success rate. This is important for many as data recovery is costly if or when the situation requires it. While having your private cloud has certain benefits, data recovery in unforeseen situations is crucial.

So, if you're looking for an array of hard drives for your personal or work NAS but need a good deal, it is unlikely to get something better than this during the Black Friday sale. There are options available from other hard drive makers, but if you're reading this, you need something reliable enough for a good deal. The offer stands for a limited time- or depending on stocks while it lasts- whichever comes first.

