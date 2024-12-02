The Best Cyber Monday hard drive deals include 20TB capacities at $0.02 per GB

It's Cyber Monday 2024 and getting near your last chance to pick up some great deals on HDDs, whether it's a large external drive with an enclosure for easily transporting and backing up your media to large-capacity drives for popping into your favorite NAS for beefy back-up capacity for you LAN network media and larger data files. Hard disk drives may feel old school, and they surely aren't as fast as the latest SSDs, but you just can't beat the price per GB cost and reliability of large-capacity HDDs.

Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we've been keeping a keen eye out for all the best HDD deals on some of our favorite HDD picks. With prices as low as only 2 cents per GB on high-reliability NAS drives such as the 20TB WD Red Pro at $319, there are some great bargains to be had.

We've curated the best HDD deals from across the web this Cyber Monday and curated them into a handy table with a rough idea of the cents per GB cost of each drive. Check back frequently as we keep this table updated as we uncover more great offers on HDDs from retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HDD Make and Model Capacity RPM Sale Price Cents per GB Seagate 14TB Row 0 - Cell 2 $179 $0.01 WD Easystore 20TB Row 1 - Cell 2 $249 $0.01 WD Red Plus 10TB 7200 $169 $0.02 WD Red Pro 20TB 7200 $319 $0.02 Seagate IronWolf 12TB 7200 $199 $0.02 Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 5400 $109 $0.01 Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB 7200 $224 $0.02 Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB 7200 $170 $0.02

Among these drives, our favorite Cyber Monday HDD deals are:

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB external HDD: now $179 at Best Buy (was $319)

The Seagate Expansion Desktop external HDD offers vast storage capacity with easy plug-and-play functionality, making it ideal for backups and media libraries. It provides reliable performance and a user-friendly setup for Windows and Mac users.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB: now $109 at Amazon (was $134) This is the least expensive 8TB and a perfect solution for storing bulk data. The Seagate BarraCuda 8TB spins at 5,400 RPM and uses SMR technology for recording, so write speeds can be slower than other hard drives. Naturally, the price offsets that con.

WD Red Pro NAS Hard Drive - 20TB: now $319 at Western Digital (save $100) (was $419)

The Western Digital Red Pro NAS hard drive will be equally at home in both a PC and a NAS and offers up to 20TB of storage driven by a 7,200-RPM motor backed by full-performance CMR recording to ensure steady, solid performance.

