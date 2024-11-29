WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD hits its lowest-ever price point for Black Friday— Just $169.99

Users looking to maximize the value of their HDD storage, especially for NAS usage, may be interested to hear that the WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD is now available for just $169.99 from Newegg— a $110 discount from its original MSRP of $279.99.

At this price, you're paying roughly 1.6 cents per Gigabyte before shipping, which is pretty good— particularly if you're looking to utilize the WD Red's NAS-centric features, which include far lower power consumption and operating temperatures for safe, continuous operation.

WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD: was $279.99, now $169.99 at Newegg.

Western Digital's WD Red Plus 10 TB NAS HDD is a NAS-optimized hard drive with superb cost-per-gigabyte. For server and other NAS operators looking to upgrade their capacity on Black Friday, WD Red Plus 10 TB should be a compelling option.

For those unfamiliar with the feature set of the WD Red Plus NAS HDDs, let's run through the most important ones. As mentioned prior, these HDDs are optimized for low power consumption and low operating temperature to ensure safe, 24/7 operation. This WD Red Plus 10 TB also comes with a 3-Year limited warranty, which should help protect against any undue drive failures.

On the note of failure prevention, some of the WD Red Plus 10 TB's most important failure prevention features include built-in RAID error recovery control (further enhancing RAID support over standard HDDs), as well as noise and vibration protection enhanced by Rotation Vibration sensors that "anticipate and proactively counteract disturbances caused by increased vibration often found in multi-bay NAS systems".

Finally, the drive is rated to operate at speeds of up to 216 MB/s with its 7200RPM, achieving a workload of up to 180 TB/year, with an estimated 1 million hours (~114 years) mean time between drive failures— which should mean the drive has a long life ahead of it, though of course WD is only guaranteeing three years in its warranty policy.

Last year, we reviewed a sibling drive to this particular model— the WD Red Plus 12 TB instead of the 10 TB model. In that review, we praised its core features and matching 256 MB cache, but did note some performance losses against other HDDs, in particular SSHDs. Among NAS HDDs, these WD Red Plus drives are admittedly entry-level, but the price for capacity speaks for itself.

