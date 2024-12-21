AMD B850 motherboard pricing leaks at Amazon's overseas store — Gigabyte B850 boards listed between $240 and $308

Hardware leaker momomo_us shared five Gigabyte motherboards designed for the mainstream market on X, three models under the gamer-focused Aorus brand, and two more directly under Gigabyte. As the icing on the cake, the sleuth discovered the pricing for a couple.

The models we saw on X include the B850 Aorus Elite WIFI7 (in black and white), the B850I Aorus Pro, the B850 Eagle WIFI6E, and the B850 Gaming WIFI5. All these motherboards have WiFi connectivity, some with WiFi 5 and some with WiFi 7, but we don’t have the rest of the specifications. The motherboard listings are from an overseas Amazon store, so consider the value-added tax (VAT). The launch date is slated for January 6.

The B850 Gaming WiFi 6 is the most affordable of the lot, with a $240 price tag. Meanwhile, the B850 Eagle WiFi 6E motherboard is listed for $255. The B850 Aorus Elite WiFi 7 and B850 Aorus Elite WiFi 7 Ice motherboards retail for $308.

AMD split the launch of its 800-series motherboards when it released the Ryzen 9000 series processors, with only the top-end X870 and X870E mobos available upon launch. The company is reportedly launching the B840 and B850 motherboards in early 2025, and given all the leaks we’re starting to see concerning the B850, this rumor seems to be true.

In addition to these mainstream Gigabyte motherboards, Asus is reportedly preparing to launch eight models powered by the B850 chipset and three motherboards sporting the B840 chipset designed for system integrators and commercial users. These motherboards will launch alongside budget Intel motherboards, all of which fall under the 800-series nomenclature. The expected arrival of these budget and mainstream motherboards will coincide with the launch of more affordable Ryzen 9000 and Intel Core 200S processors at CES 2025.

If you don’t want to splurge too much on a new motherboard to go with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 processor, you need to rely on an older B650 motherboard and update its BIOS to accept the newer chips. With these new B850 and B840 motherboards, you could now build a mid-range CPU featuring the latest tech from AMD, allowing you to get the most out of your Ryzen 9000 processor. So, even if you go all out and buy a Ryzen 9800X3D (assuming you could find one), you don’t have to spend too much on a high-end X870 or X870E motherboard, especially if you’re not going to use its features.