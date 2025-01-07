MSI showcased several new cases, coolers, and monitor arms in its booth at CES 2025, giving us a glimpse of what a next-gen PC build could look like. The company is showcasing two new monitor arms, two panoramic cases, and two AIO coolers, facilitating sleek and clean desktop PC setups.

The company is offering two new cooling solutions, the MAG Coreliquid A15 360 and the MPG Coreliquid P13 360. Both AIOs have a 360mm radiator and come with three fans, ARGB, and an LGA 1851 offset kit enhancer, allowing them to optimally cool the newest Intel desktop processors. Both are also compatible with MSI’s JAF connector, integrating the ARGB and fan cables to make cable management much easier.

(Image credit: Matt Safford / Future)

Those who are into building their own PCs could be drawn to the MAG Coreliquid A15 with its pre-installed brackets and fans, which cuts down a couple of steps from your PC build. MSI has also added a few improvements, like the Full-Plane & Screwless Copper Base and CycloBlade Design, making it quieter and more reliable than previous generations. On the other hand, the MPG Coreliquid P13 gives you a 480 x 480 pixel, 2.1-inch IPS panel on the water block, allowing you to put information (or whatever else you like) on the screen and make it easier to see your PC’s current performance.

(Image credit: Matt Safford / Future)

One of the often overlooked PC building accessories crucial for a clean and ergonomic PC build is a monitor arm, and MSI is releasing two new models that will help you achieve that: the MPG MT271GA and the MPG MT161A. Both arms accommodate flat and curved screens, are VESA compatible, and offer a full range of motion in both tilt, swivel, and rotation axes. They also have cable management channels to hide unsightly cables and have ARBG lighting to help you keep your battle station’s vibe going.

(Image credit: Matt Safford / Future)

The MT271GA, with its dark gray or gunmetal finish, is built for 24-inch to 57-inch screens and has a maximum capacity of 60 lbs. for flat monitors and 49 lbs. for curved displays. It also uses a gas spring, which makes adjustments much easier. On the other hand, the MT161A, featuring a slightly lighter gray finish, accommodates smaller displays — from 17 inches to 49 inches. It also has a smaller maximum carrying capacity of just 35 lbs. per flat monitor and 29 lbs. per curved display.

These monitor arms will help you achieve a clean PC build by hiding your cables and giving you more desk space. But, more importantly, they will also allow you to adjust your displays to the optimal ergonomic position. That way, you can reduce aches and pains when you spend hours in front of your PC, whether for gaming or productivity.

(Image credit: Matt Safford / Future)

Speaking of clean PC builds, MSI also showcased two new cases that will help you show off your desktop PC. The MSI MEG Maestro 900L PZ is a larger version of its Maestro 700L PZ case. The 900-liter internal volume allows you to have a dual-system configuration (ATX plus mini-ITX) in a single PC case, meaning you don’t have to maintain two different PC cases for multiple systems. To keep your systems cool, you could put as many as 16x 120mm fans or 2x 420mm radiators in the Maestro 900L PZ.

If you want your PC parts to take an even more prominent visual impact, MSI has the Project Zero X case for you. This panoramic case features an outer curved glass that lets you see its internals from the top and three sides. Its components are fully back-mounted, giving you a cable-free build. And despite its glass case, it has a unified airflow system that provides consistent air circulation throughout the case for efficient cooling.

These all-new devices give you a lot of options for your next clean PC build from MSI. With 2025 just starting, we’re excited to see what other manufacturers plan to release in the coming months that will give us a powerful but clean desktop computer.