Cooler Master's tiny NCore 100 Max SFF ITX case hits an all-time low on Amazon

If you want to build a PC and go down the small form factor route, then today's deal features a very compact PC case packed with class and bound to look good on your desk. Cooler Master's NCore 100 Max takes up a small footprint and measures a mere 6.1 to 6.7 inches (155 to 172mm) thick with a height of just 18.9 inches (481mm) and a width of 8.3 inches (212mm) and yet it can fit a bulky multi-slot RTX 4090 GPU up to 14 inches long. This makes the NCore perfect for combining high-power desktop components and an SFF build together for the ultimate mini PC.

Miniaturized products normally go for a premium and the Cooler Master NCore 100 Max is no exception. The MSRP price for this small form-factor case is a whopping $399, but with today's deal, you can bag the Cooler Master NCore 100 Max for just $291 at Amazon. This is still a fairly hefty price for a PC case, but you are also getting an 850W SFF power supply, 120mm AIO cooler, vertical GPU mounts, and riser cables included.

We haven't fully reviewed this case, but one of our Editors did manage to go hands-on with the NCore 100 Max and give his thoughts and findings on this novel case.

Cooler Master NCore 100 Max: now $291 at Amazon (was $399)

A small form-factor PC case with bronze aluminum mesh side panels and included 120mm AIO cooler, GPU mount, riser cables, and an 850W Gold certified SFF power supply. This tiny case can even fit an RTX 4090-sized GPU, so there's no excuse for not placing a high-spec gaming PC inside.



The case features a bronze anodized aluminum outer with mesh panel cutouts for improved airflow in the tiny case. Although this is great for component temps, it does mean there is some noise from the fans and cooler pump as a trade-off.

