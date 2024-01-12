CyberPowerPC combines aggressive styling, RGB, and wood accents with Amethyst 360S desktop

We see lots of pre-built and configurable gaming desktops at CES, and most of them these days sport a plethora of glass side panels, aggressive angles, and RGB lighting. CyberPower's Amethyst 360S Series takes that look and slaps on wood slats in your choice of light or dark colors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's a bold and unique look that certainly won't be for everyone, but it certainly stood out in the blur of meetings and cascade of new products as I trudged around Las Vegas. I also think it looks better in person than photos can convey, with the shifting colors of the front fans playing along the glossy treated wood.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I also think these systems would look interesting with some static lighting in various colors. I hope to get a review unit so I can play with the RGB settings more than I was able to at the show.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front panels are mesh behind the wood slats, so airflow shouldn't me an issue. And they pop off easily for cleaning (something you're probably going to do fairly often if you want to keep the wood looking good).

The configuration that CyberPower showed off at CES included an Intel Core i9-14900K, MSI RTX 4070 Ti and a 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, all plugged into an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard . But since CyberPower is a custom PC company, you'll likely be able to get an Amethyst 360S rig with nearly any combination of components when it arrives, likely sometime in February.



(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From the side, the Amethyst 360S looks pretty standard, with a glass window atop an isolated PSU chamber. Part of me wishes the company would take this design to the next level and replace the side panel with mesh and wood slats, just like the front.