InWin’s new luxury case goes on sale for over $7,100 — Infinite is an overly large and heavy case with an eye-watering price tag

InWin, known for its limited-edition artistic showcase PC chassis, just put its latest 11th-generation signature case, “Infinite.” InWin says this case uses a 180-degree curved glass, the first ever used on a desktop computer, that wraps around your components to deliver a unique viewing experience for your PC’s parts.

Aside from being a unique artistic expression, twisting the glass in opposite directions is a massive feat of engineering and craftsmanship. It required the company to go through multiple iterations, allowing InWin to go from a 75% failure rate to a 75% success rate when building a single piece of curved glass.

The curved glass is supported by a similarly curved gold and black aluminum shell. This anodized aluminum piece is sandblasted to deliver a brushed finish, with the I/O icons laser engraved directly on it, ensuring they will never fade. All these pieces stand on a sand-casted piece and hand-forged aluminum base, all connected to a motor that lets the case transform and reveal its internals.

Infinite - A Significant Stride in the Computing Arts | 11th Signature Product | InWin

Even though the case emphasizes form, it hasn’t forgotten its function. Its semi-open design and three large intake fans make cooling easier. The case can even accommodate 360 mm water cooling radiation up to 65mm thick. The case supports up to 25kg of parts, allowing you to install the heaviest, most powerful PC components with no issues.

Of course, given that the Infinite is a luxury case that comes at a premium, InWin made sure that it supports the latest technologies, like BTF motherboards with connections located at the back. It also has a magnetically attached back cover, making it easy to access its interior cables without having to fumble with tiny screws.

This isn’t the first InWin signature case that caught our eye, as its InWin Z-Tower was one of the coolest stuff we saw at Computex 2018. We even saw the Infinite prototype at Computex 2024 alongside a more vanilla PC case.

Since this case is marketed as an exclusive piece of kit, this will be pricey. The Infinite is already available on InWin’s Europe page for €6,776.00 or about $7,100. It’s currently marked as Sold Out, but you can click the Contact Us button on the page to contact the company for more details. Unfortunately, it’s not yet on the company’s U.S. site, so American enthusiasts with a lot of money would have to wait a bit longer to get this case (or they could fly to Europe on their private jet to get it when it finally gets back in stock).