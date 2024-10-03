Lian Li's beloved Lancool series gets an update — Lancool 207 releases tomorrow

Renowned PC case manufacturer Lian Li announced via Twitter this morning that it will expand its Lancool series. The new Lian Li Lancool 207 will be released tomorrow.

The Lian Li Lancool 207 ATX case is the direct successor to the MicroCenter-exclusive Lian Li Lancool 206 and the Lian Li Lancool 216, one of the best PC cases. The Lancool 216 was a great budget ATX case option; therefore, the Lancool 207 has big shoes to fill.

We don't have the final pricing information yet. Still, if it's in line with the Lian Li Lancool 216 and 206, the Lian Li Lancool 207 should make for a compelling choice and seems to carry over all of our favorite features from the Lancool 216, which reviewer case Myles Goldman noted as "a late nominee for the case of the year."

Lian Li Lancool 207 Core Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Lian Li Lancool 207 Colors Black, White Front I/O 2x USB 3.0 Type-A; 1 USB 3.1 Type-C; 1 3.5mm Audio Jack Dimensions 455.6 mm x 219 mm x 456 mm (45 liters) Motherboard Support ATX up to 244mm width, M-ATX and ITX Front Panel Type Mesh; Top and Bottom also Mesh Side Panel Type Tempered Glass Fan Support 2x 140mm Front; 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm Top; 2x 120mm Bottom (PSU Shroud); 1x 120mm Rear Fans Included 4; 2 120mm ARGB Front; 2 120mm Bottom Max GPU Length 375 mm Max CPU Cooler Height 180 mm Drive Support 2 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives

The most significant difference between the newer Lancool 207 and the older Lancool 216/206 models is the decreased footprint— while ATX support has remained, about 20 millimeters have been shaved off the depth and width. In contrast, 30 millimeters have been shaved off the height, effectively shrinking the design while maintaining all the core features.

The only real sacrifice of the Lancool 207 compared to the older Lancool cases is the relative lack of drive bays. Lancool 216 and 206 had additional drive bays behind the motherboard tray, which Lancool 207 seems to have cut to reduce footprint.

Image 1 of 5 Lancool 207 (Image credit: Lian Li) Lancool 207 (Image credit: Lian Li) Lancool 207 (Image credit: Lian Li) Lancool 207 (Image credit: Lian Li) Lancool 207 (Image credit: Lian Li)

Considering the general market trending direction toward NVMe drives and the ease of installing additional 2.5-inch SSDs without necessarily needing dedicated bays, this compromise makes sense but won't be favored by everybody.

Lian Li also seems quite confident in the Lancool 207's thermal performance, flaunting some favorable thermal benchmarks while using a Core i9-13900K and a massive heatsink. The PCCOOLER CPS RZ620 achieves temps as low as 61.9 Celsius with AIDA64 FPU + 3DMark stress test running while staying at 51.3 decibels—quieter than any of our testing for the prior-gen Lancool 216.