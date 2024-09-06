Micro-ATX chassis just 16 liters in size supports quad-slot GPUs and 280mm liquid coolers

Case manufacturer Flash Scale has announced a new ultra-compact Micro-ATX chassis resembling the size and form factor of Mini-ITX cases, as reported by IT Home. Known as the G300 "Mini Cannon," the case measures just 16.8 liters in volume and has a handle at the top for easy portability.

The G300 features a popular configuration among Mini-ITX chassis: the power supply is mounted in the front of the case. Compared to conventional configurations, this change vastly improves the space efficiency and allows case designers to shrink a chassis' size, which would otherwise be impossible.

(Image credit: IT Home)

The entire case focuses on performance, with the front, side, top, and bottom panels all featuring a mesh-style design to improve cooling performance. Thanks to its Micro-ATX design, the case supports large 164mm high CPU air tower coolers or, optionally, up to 280mm AIO liquid coolers. The only exception is that the power supply must be switched from an ATX to a SFX unit for 240mm or 280mm radiators to work. GPU compatibility is also quite good, supporting up to four-slot graphics cards with a length of up to 340mm.

For this chassis, the "front I/O" and power button have been moved to the side. It features two USB 3.2 Type-A 5Gbps ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an audio/mic combo jack.

At just 16 liters, the G300 is among the smallest Micro-ATX cases in the world. For comparison, other similar Mini-ITX chassis featuring the exact same components can be larger than the G300. The Cooler Master NR200P is one such Mini-ITX case that officially comes in at 18 liters. Not only is the NR200P larger, but it also has more limitations, only supporting 155mm tall CPU heatsinks and triple-slot graphics cards, not to mention the fact that it only supports Mini-ITX motherboards.

Sadly, it's not clear if this chassis will be available outside of the Chinese market. The case is currently on sale at JD.com for 349 Yuan.