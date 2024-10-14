Montech King 65 Pro Case Review: Diffused lighting and dark glass

A sleek, sturdy, and affordable alternative to glass-heavy cases from NZXT and Lian Li, the Montech King 65 Pro’s main downside is lackluster thermal performance.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The latest PC case on our test bench is the King 65 Pro, a mid-tower model from Taiwanese manufacturer Montech PC . We’ve previously looked at the company’s Hyperflow AIO Liquid coolers and found them to offer top-end performance at budget prices.

The King 65 Pro is a successor to the previously released King 95 Pro . The chief difference between the two is that there’s less SATA storage supported (2+5) on the new model versus the larger Pro (5+8). Will the K65 Pro make our list of best PC cases? Let’s take a look at the specifications of the PC case straight from Montech, then we’ll go over the features and wrap up our review with thermal and acoustic benchmarks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Support ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Color Black or white Type Mid-tower Case Dimensions 475mm (L) x 453mm (H) x 300mm (W) (18.7 x 17.8 x 11.8 inches) 2.5-inch Drive Support Up to 5 3.5-inch Drive Support Up to 2 PCI-E Expansion Slots 7 Pre-Installed fans 2x reversed 140mm intake, 1x 120mm exhaust CPU Cooler Clearance 175mm (6.89 inches) GPU Clearance 420mm (16.5 inches) PSU Length 185mm (7.28 inches) ATX Radiator Support Up to 360mm MSRP $89 USD for black model, $95 for white model

Features of Montech’s King 65 Pro Computer Case

*️⃣ Tinted tempered glass combined with diffused ARGB lighting

The case features black metal for the body of the unit, with darkly tinted tempered glass on the front and sides. When the ARGB is turned on, it delivers a sleek illuminated look that isn’t quite properly captured by my photos, despite my best efforts.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Build Quality

The overall build quality is sturdy and solid, with no apparent structural weaknesses.

*️⃣ Side view and customization options

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The case features a relatively standard layout on the inside, with lots of room for big GPUs (up to 16.5 inches).

*️⃣ Radiator and fan support

At the top of the case, you can install up to a 360mm radiator for custom or AIO liquid cooling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you want to replace the side intake fans, up to a 240mm AIO is supported there, vertically.

*️⃣ IO Panel

The IO Panel is located on the front right side of the case. At the top are power and reset buttons, followed by audio and microphone jacks, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Rear side view and cable management features

The back of the King 65 Pro features pathways for cable routing and multiple strap points with pre-installed Montech-branded Velcro straps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Storage support and unofficial extra fan support

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are multiple places to install storage on the back of the case. Above the power supply rests a drive bay that supports up to three drives.

Near the front of the case, behind the fans, is a panel that can house an additional two 2.5-inch drives. If you use both the drive bay and the panel, you can have up to five drives in total installed.



(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This panel features an adjustable hinge for easy opening. While not officially supported, it can also support an additional two fans for increased airflow – as demonstrated with an Akasa fan below.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Hardware ARGB and PWM fan hub

Pre-installed on the backside of the case is a hardware hub, supporting up to six PWM fans and six ARGB lighting connections. This is especially useful for folks who want to add extra fans to their system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Front view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In a design that’s quite similar to Lian Li’s O11 line, the front of the Montech King 65 Pro ships with darkly tinted tempered glass next to a brushed metal bar that houses the front IO panel.

*️⃣ Rear view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Bottom

At the bottom of the case lives a giant dust filter and four rubber-bottomed feet to support the case and facilitate airflow. The dust filter pulls out from the back, though, which means if you put the case near a wall, you’ll have to move your PC every time you clean the filter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermal Tests, Test Setup, and testing methodology

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel i9-14900K CPU Cooler Akasa Soho H4 Plus Motherboard ASUS Z790-P Prime Wifi GPU ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 7900 GRE

These thermal tests are presented to give you more information about the product’s performance but aren’t intended as the sole judgment of the chassis. The style, price, features, and noise levels of a case should also be considered – and we all have different preferences. What I might like in a case, you might not - and vice versa. That’s OK. My goal with these reviews is to give everyone, no matter their preferences, enough information to decide whether or not a product is right for them.

The measurements I’ve benchmarked this case against focus on:

Maximum cooling performance on the CPU when fans are normalized to a moderately low noise level; the GPU is idle for this test. This primarily shows the efficiency of the fans included with a computer case.

System fan noise levels

Maximum cooling and thermal performance in a worst-case-scenario test that fully stresses both the GPU and CPU. We’ll cover the temperature of the motherboard VRMs, CPU, and GPU in separate charts.

Comparing CPU and GPU temperatures in a workload that is similar in power consumption to Far Cry V. This stresses both the CPU (approximately 150W) and GPU (275W).

MORE: Best PC Cases

MORE: Best Mini-ITX Cases