One of my favorite-looking PC cases, the Fractal Design North, is now only $119

I'm not kidding when I say this is one of my favorite-looking PC cases. Obviously, tastes are personal, but the meshing together of industrial metal and an organic natural-looking wood finish really work for me and lets the Fractal Design North mid-tower case take a position in your domicile without egregiously standing out like a sore thumb - not everyone wants a RGB EDM festival for a gaming PC and this case just adds a touch of class and for a good price too.

The Fractal Design North has always been affordingly priced for what I deem to be a quality PC case, but when it's discounted it's a superb option for a classy-looking PC build. You can pick up the Fractal Design North mid-tower PC case for $119 from B&H Photo or Newegg for this reduced sale price, saving around $20 - $30 off of the usual retail MSRP.

We at Tom's Hardware have had the opportunity to review the Fractal Design North with the case hitting home with our reviewer and being awarded an Editor's Choice Award for its many positives, which included great airflow, excellent thermal performance, gorgeous design, a moveable fan hub, included PWN fans and more. The only negative being some noise leakage from the internal components which you would expect from a case with multiple mesh panels.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower PC Case: now $119 at B&H Photo (was $139) also available at Newegg

Available in both Black and White, the Fractal Design North is a gorgeous-looking case that combines a metallic mesh airflow-orientated case with a wooden front panel for aesthetic yet functional looks. This case comes with 2 x 140mm PWN fans and a front IO that includes 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

Fractal Design is a case manufacturer that often finds itself with some of its products on our Best PC Cases list, and for good reason. The cases are well-designed with features and styles that complement the ever-changing PC environment. The Fractal Design North is an airflow case with a mesh front and top panel, glass side panel, and support for ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. The case comes with two preinstalled 140mm fans, with room for six 140mm fans in total. The walnut wood slats on the front panel not only look gorgeous but still allow plenty of airflow through to keep the thermals nice and low.