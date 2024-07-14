Print your own ITX desktop PC case — enthusiast shares free download for 3D model SFF case

You can now download a Small Form Factor (SFF) PC case on Printables for free. This allows you to print it using small 3D printers like the Prusa MINI or Bambu Lab A1, one of our Best 3D Printers. The creator of the 3D file, WhoIsLudwig, uploaded the Kubic case, which was inspired by the GameCube and Power Mac G4 Cube. WhoIsLudwig uploaded the creation under the Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution-Non-Commercial license, allowing anyone to use it for free.

In addition to accommodating an ITX motherboard, you could also put in a discrete GPU up to two slots thick and 220 mm long. It might not be enough for the beefiest RTX 4090s, but you could fit in a two-fan RTX 4060. It also takes up to four SATA drives for all your storage needs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables)

The case has a 140 mm chassis fan that blows out at the top. WhoIsLudwig says the concept is to pull cold air from the bottom and push out all the heat from the system’s top. They tested the case with a PC build that used the stock AMD Stealth Wraith cooler, with the CPU temperature stabilizing at 94 degrees Celcius (C) and the GPU sitting at 75C through two hours of maximum performance. However, the case has more than enough space so that you can even put in a larger air cooler on your CPU if you want to.

WhoIsLudwig used PLA for the 3D prints and didn’t have any thermal issues with the material. The enthusiast also recommended PETG as an excellent solution for printing your case. Since this is only an SFF case, you do not need large printers to print it. The largest piece you need to work on only measures 170 x 170 mm.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables) (Image credit: WhoIsLudwig / Printables)

In addition, WhoIsLudwig added three different front panel designs, allowing you to choose whether you want a case with front USB ports, a front audio jack, or neither. The maker even threw in a handle design, making the case look like a sleek little PC box.

The creator of the Kubic created the case on Onshape and shared the files for it. WhoIsLudwig even encourages users to fork and edit the project, allowing those interested and creative to build upon his original design. If you're planning to buy an SFF PC and are a 3D printing enthusiast, check out the Kubic; you can now print one for your new small computer instead of paying extra for a new small form factor case.