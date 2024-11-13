This early Black Friday deal has Cooler Master's NR200P MAX mini-ITX case with an included 850W SFX power supply and liquid cooling at its lowest-ever price
Compact and cool, this mini-ITX case is perfect for a small build.
No need to find a separate PSU or AIO and worry about it fitting in your small build. The Cooler Master NR200P Max comes with both already included, so you know you can concentrate on the other components you're going to place inside. With a spacious 18.30L volume to build in, the NR200P Max features a tool-free design for the external panels and a removable GPU panel at the rear for easier installation.
You can find this deal at Amazon, where you can pick up the Cooler Master NR200P Max for just $288, thanks to a $80 coupon savings. The original MSRP price of this small case was $399, discounted to $368, and then to $288 when you clip the coupon. We reviewed the Cooler Master NR200P Max previously and awarded this great little case an Editor's Choice Award for its included pre-installed 280mm AIO & 850W PSU, vertical GPU & PCIe 4.0 riser cable, ease to build-in, and tidy cable management. We found the price to be quite expensive, but this deal makes the case far more affordable.
Cooler Master NR200P Max: now $288 at Amazon (was $399)
A small form factor mini-ITX case from Corsair, the NR200P not only looks good, but can also support the larger GPUs (RTX 4080 Super) so high-end gaming doesn't need to be compromised just because of the size. The NR200P comes with an 850W SFX (small form factor) power supply and liquid cooling with a 280mm radiator. You can choose either a tempered glass side-panel or a mesh panel for high-airflow cooling.
This case is designed for a mini-ITX motherboard and comes with an included Gold-rated 850W SFX power supply and liquid cooling with a 280mm radiator. The Cooler Master NR200P can still fit a large graphics card up to an RX 7900 XTX / RTX 4080 Super, which is pretty impressive. However, if the particular model of GPU exceeds 330mm or three slots in thickness, then the card won't fit in the case. Other features of this great case include a custom-sized PCIe 4.0 riser cable and a choice of either tempered glass or mesh side panel.
TCA_ChinChinHonestly a good deal for someone looking at mini-ITX options. The PSU and water cooler add about a 200-250 dollar value which means you're getting a good mini-ITX case for around 80-100 dollars. Thats great by mini-ITX standards.Reply
DS426Built my first Mini-ITX about a year ago on the CoolerMaster NR200P. Definitely tricker than Mini-ATX and larger but I can definitely recommend this case; moreover, having the PSU and CPU cooler bundled makes it an even sweeter package. Yes, just a good quality SFX PSU (and actually this case can take a small standard ATX PSU) of 80 Plus Gold or Platinum rating is surprisingly expensive.Reply
