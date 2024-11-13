This early Black Friday deal has Cooler Master's NR200P MAX mini-ITX case with an included 850W SFX power supply and liquid cooling at its lowest-ever price

No need to find a separate PSU or AIO and worry about it fitting in your small build. The Cooler Master NR200P Max comes with both already included, so you know you can concentrate on the other components you're going to place inside. With a spacious 18.30L volume to build in, the NR200P Max features a tool-free design for the external panels and a removable GPU panel at the rear for easier installation.

You can find this deal at Amazon, where you can pick up the Cooler Master NR200P Max for just $288, thanks to a $80 coupon savings. The original MSRP price of this small case was $399, discounted to $368, and then to $288 when you clip the coupon. We reviewed the Cooler Master NR200P Max previously and awarded this great little case an Editor's Choice Award for its included pre-installed 280mm AIO & 850W PSU, vertical GPU & PCIe 4.0 riser cable, ease to build-in, and tidy cable management. We found the price to be quite expensive, but this deal makes the case far more affordable.

Cooler Master NR200P Max: now $288 at Amazon (was $399)

This case is designed for a mini-ITX motherboard and comes with an included Gold-rated 850W SFX power supply and liquid cooling with a 280mm radiator. The Cooler Master NR200P can still fit a large graphics card up to an RX 7900 XTX / RTX 4080 Super, which is pretty impressive. However, if the particular model of GPU exceeds 330mm or three slots in thickness, then the card won't fit in the case. Other features of this great case include a custom-sized PCIe 4.0 riser cable and a choice of either tempered glass or mesh side panel.