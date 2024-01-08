Cooler Master's Master X Mighty 2800W and 2000W PSUs could power multiple RTX 4090s

According to a report from VideoCardz.com, Cooler Master is preparing to launch its series of 2000W+ X Mighty PSUs. The X Mighty 2000 Platinum, announced last month, is a 2000 Watt PSU with 80+ Platinum Efficiency, Full Modularity, and even a dedicated heatsink. Over on Twitter, though, Cooler Master is teasing a yet higher tier, and that higher tier seems to be the X Mighty 2800 Platinum, which should be mostly the same besides the 800 Watt increase.

Besides the impressive wattage, the overall design of the Cooler Master X Mighty PSU Series also shows promise. The "full heatsink" mentioned prior involves the use of advanced heat pipes alongside the typical PSU fan, and includes support for software monitoring and control of the PSU, particularly using Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software.

In order to achieve quad 4090s on the X Mighty 2000, you'll need to use 3x8-Pin to 12VHPWR adapters since there are only 2 normal 12VHPWR connectors on the X Mighty 2000. The design of the X Mighty 2800 isn't fully confirmed and could conceivably make the switch to 4 x 12VHPWR connectors to better suit super high-end multi-GPU users, though, since they're the target audience.

In any case, Cooler Master's CES 2024 showing looks somewhat promising, even outside of these X Mighty Power Supplies. Cooler Master's X Silent PSUs and expanded line-up of CPU coolers also look to be competitive in their respective niches, though of course we'll need to wait until actual release to determine if these products are good or not.

CES 2024 may even end up changing the intended target audience of these PSUs, at least slightly. If the Nvidia Super refresh we expect to see at CES 2024 happens, it could even result in an RTX 4090 Ti, 4080 Super, or both to shake up the high-end GPU market and, with it, GPUs for the X Mighty Series to power.

The Cooler Master X Mighty 2800 Platinum isn't the only upcoming Power Supply with the wattage to support quadruple RTX 4090s. FSP's 2024 PSU line-up should include a 2500 Watt PSU that will be capable of the same, albeit with slightly less headroom. Even the base CM X Mighty 2000 Platinum may power quad 4090s (official TDP is 450W x 4 = 1800), but with only 200W remaining for the rest of your PC and power efficiency, it's not recommended.