Make sure your RTX 5090 has enough power with this President's Day deal on Corsair's HX1200i 1200W power supply

If you've been looking at the new range of the latest Nvidia 50-series GPUs, then you've probably already looked over the spec sheet and pondered whether or not your next PC build requires a nuclear reactor to power these electricity-sucking behemoths. The recommended PSU power for the RTX 5090 FE, for example, is 1000W as it can easily draw 575W under gaming workloads, and there can be large transient spikes in power, so you do require a good amount of headroom to cover this and a quality power supply that won't start melting when you put the RTX 5090 to the test.

President's Day is on the horizon, and celebrating the build-up to this little holiday, Newegg is hosting its own President's Day Sale. In this sale, you can find today's deal on Corsair's HX1200i 80-Plus Platinum Power Supply, reduced by $70 for a new total of $249. It might sound costly, but if you were considering picking up a $2000 GPU, you certainly don't want to be cheaping out on the power supply.

The Corsair HX1200i is a 1200W power supply that is fully modular - meaning you can just connect the cables you need to connect and save on needless cable clutter in your PC build. The PSU is fully ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 compliant for the latest power requirements of GPUs, motherboards, and attached components. When your PC isn't doing much work, the HX1200i goes into ultra-low-noise mode and uses zero RPM fan mode at low and medium loads, with the cooling fan switching off entirely for near-silent operation. When the fan is required, it uses a 144mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with low dB noise levels and longevity.

Corsair HX1200i 1200W Platinum PSU: now $249 at Newegg (was $319)

The Corsair HX1200i is fully ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 compliant, for the latest power requirements of GPUs, motherboards, and attached components with a 1200W 80-Plus Platinum certification. The PSU is fully modular with supplied cables for connecting to your PC and components.

Corsair's HX1200i uses Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors for smooth power delivery and is 80-PLUS Platinum Certified with up to 92% efficiency. With a 1200W PSU, you are covered for all the latest components and slightly future-proofed for the next generation.

Don't forget to look at our Newegg coupon codes for February 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Newegg.