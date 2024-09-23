Seasonic's new power supply has enough juice and connectors to power four RTX 4090s

Seasonic's latest PSU, part of its Prime series lineup, sports a whopping 2200 watts of power capability. Dubbed the Prime PX-2200, it's naturally ATX 3.1 compatible, with four 12V-2x6 power cables—enough to power four top-end RTX 4090 graphics cards. U.S. pricing is unavailable (likely due to the 1,800-watt limit of standard U.S. power outlets), but European pricing is set at €579.90.

The PSU's 2200W rating makes it the most powerful unit in Seasonic's arsenal currently, featuring 37% more wattage headroom than its 1600W counterparts. The PX-2200 is 80 Plus platinum rated and fully supports the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, future-proofing the PSU to operate next-generation graphics cards. The monster PSU also comes with a lengthy 12-year warranty.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Seasonic) (Image credit: Seasonic) (Image credit: Seasonic) (Image credit: Seasonic) (Image credit: Seasonic)

The PX-2200 is advertised as having extremely tight load regulation tolerances of just under 1% on the primary rails. This is purportedly 5x better than Intel's own specification, which only requires 5% of deviation. This gives the PX-2200 the capability to deliver very clean power to its host system, improving system reliability.

For cooling, Seasonic's new flagship PSU features a built-in 135mm fan with a fluid dynamic fan that the company says says improved acoustics, longevity, and power efficiency over traditional ball-bearing designs. The fan also has a 0 RPM profile, so it stays off at power loads of up to around 40%. At maximum load, the fan is rated to generate up to 20 dBA of noise.

As you would expect from a monster 2200-watt power supply, the PX-2200 has as much connectivity as you're likely to ever need. The unit features one 24-pin motherboard cable, three 8/4 pin CPU cables, four 8/6 pin PCIe cables, four SATA cables with four connectors each, one SATA 3.3v cable with two connectors, one Molex cable with three connectors, and four 12V-2x6 power cables with two featuring different pin layouts that connect to different ports on the PSU directly (does not affect GPU connectivity).

The PX-2200 comes with five power rails in total: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, and +5VSB. The +3.3V rail is good for up to 25 amps and 125 watts of power. The +5V rail can support up to 25 amps of power; the -12V rail up to 0.5 amps and 6 watts, and the _5 VSB rail up to 3 amps and 15 watts, respectively. The +12V rail is where you get the overwhelming majority of your power, as it's capable of generating up to 183.3 amps and 2200 watts of power.