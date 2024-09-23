Seasonic's new power supply has enough juice and connectors to power four RTX 4090s
The 2200W PSU is Seasonic's most powerful power in its current lineup.
Seasonic's latest PSU, part of its Prime series lineup, sports a whopping 2200 watts of power capability. Dubbed the Prime PX-2200, it's naturally ATX 3.1 compatible, with four 12V-2x6 power cables—enough to power four top-end RTX 4090 graphics cards. U.S. pricing is unavailable (likely due to the 1,800-watt limit of standard U.S. power outlets), but European pricing is set at €579.90.
The PSU's 2200W rating makes it the most powerful unit in Seasonic's arsenal currently, featuring 37% more wattage headroom than its 1600W counterparts. The PX-2200 is 80 Plus platinum rated and fully supports the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, future-proofing the PSU to operate next-generation graphics cards. The monster PSU also comes with a lengthy 12-year warranty.
The PX-2200 is advertised as having extremely tight load regulation tolerances of just under 1% on the primary rails. This is purportedly 5x better than Intel's own specification, which only requires 5% of deviation. This gives the PX-2200 the capability to deliver very clean power to its host system, improving system reliability.
For cooling, Seasonic's new flagship PSU features a built-in 135mm fan with a fluid dynamic fan that the company says says improved acoustics, longevity, and power efficiency over traditional ball-bearing designs. The fan also has a 0 RPM profile, so it stays off at power loads of up to around 40%. At maximum load, the fan is rated to generate up to 20 dBA of noise.
As you would expect from a monster 2200-watt power supply, the PX-2200 has as much connectivity as you're likely to ever need. The unit features one 24-pin motherboard cable, three 8/4 pin CPU cables, four 8/6 pin PCIe cables, four SATA cables with four connectors each, one SATA 3.3v cable with two connectors, one Molex cable with three connectors, and four 12V-2x6 power cables with two featuring different pin layouts that connect to different ports on the PSU directly (does not affect GPU connectivity).
The PX-2200 comes with five power rails in total: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, and +5VSB. The +3.3V rail is good for up to 25 amps and 125 watts of power. The +5V rail can support up to 25 amps of power; the -12V rail up to 0.5 amps and 6 watts, and the _5 VSB rail up to 3 amps and 15 watts, respectively. The +12V rail is where you get the overwhelming majority of your power, as it's capable of generating up to 183.3 amps and 2200 watts of power.
Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.