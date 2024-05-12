Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 2x48GB Review: Heavy Duty Memory Kit

The Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 is a great memory kit for those who desire 96GB of memory but don't have the luxury of more than two memory slots.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 has the traits to rival the best RAM. For many of us, it feels like it was just yesterday when it was impossible to have a lot of memory inside our systems if our motherboard didn’t provide tons of memory slots. While many looked forward to DDR5 for its blazing-fast speeds, others eagerly awaited higher-density modules. Luckily, it didn’t take long for memory manufacturers to launch 48GB memory modules, allowing dual and four-DIMM memory kits up to 96GB and 192GB, respectively. The outlook for DDR5 looks bright. Kingston has already demoed 64GB consumer memory modules, pushing the maximum limit to 256GB on a four-slot motherboard, and now, we're taking the brand’s 96GB memory kit from the Fury Renegade lineup for a spin.

Image 1 of 3 Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Kingston designed a pretty aggressive heat spreader for the Fury Renegade; it sports sharp lines and a dual-toned color combination. The aluminum heat spreader arrives in two blends: black and silver or white and silver. The heat spreader essentially has two layers that overlap each other. The common denominator is the top layer, which will always come in a silver color. The bottom layer, however, can either be black or white, depending on your choosing. Regardless of the variation, though, the PCB sticks to a black color.

The Fury Renegade aims to appease everyone. Those who hate RGB can go with the regular model, which stands 1.54 inches (39.2mm) tall. It's not short, but it likely won't get in the way of your CPU air cooler. Now, if you love RGB, Kingston also offers the RGB model. However, the added RGB light bar on top of the heat spreader pushes the height to 1.73 inches (44mm), which is still pretty acceptable.

Image 1 of 2 Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Kingston's memory kit has two 48GB DDR5 memory modules. On each side of the black PCB, you'll find eight integrated circuits (ICs), totaling 16. Logically, the memory modules are aligned in a dual-rank design. South Korean chipmaker SK hynix fabricates these H5CGD8MGBDX021 (M-die) ICs, each 3GB in capacity. The memory modules use the 0P=AC XG1 power management IC (PMIC), originating from Richtek's camp.

Upon installation, the Fury Renegade will default to DDR5-4800 with 40-39-39-77 timings. Kingston has provided three XMP 3.0 profiles for the memory modules. The primary profile corresponds to DDR5-6400 at 32-39-39-80 with 1.4V. If your chip can't do DDR5-6400, there are two fallback profiles. One's for DDR5-6000 at 32-38-38-80 with 1.35V, while the other is for DDR5-4800 at 38-38-38-70 at 1.1V. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01 2 x 16GB DDR5-7200 (XMP) 34-42-42-84 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-7200J3646F24GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 24GB DDR5-7200 (XMP) 36-46-46-115 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Titanium First Edition CMP64GX5M2X6600C32FEW 2 x 32GB DDR5-6600 (XMP) 32-39-39-76 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime Kingston Fury Renegade KF564C32RSK2-96 2 x 48GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-80 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239F48GX2-TZ5RW 2 x 48GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Corsair Vengeance CMK192GX5M4B5200C38 4 x 48GB DDR5-5200 (XMP) 38-38-38-84 (2T) 1.25 Lifetime

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) AMD DDR5 System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our Intel test system runs the Core i9-13900K on the MSI MEG Z690 Unify with the 7D28v1G firmware. In contrast, the AMD system pairs the Ryzen 7 7700X with the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi updated to the 7D70v1E5 firmware. The Corsair CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler keeps our Raptor Lake and Zen 4 processor operating temperatures under check.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio tackles the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that there isn't a graphics bottleneck in our gaming RAM benchmarks. The Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games reside on Crucial's MX500 SSDs. Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply provides our systems with clean and abundant power, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench is vital to organizing our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard MSI MEG Z690 Unify MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 23 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Fury Renegade's balanced mix of speed and capacity enabled the memory kit to deliver strong performance in capacity-intensive workloads involving Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere. The overall application and gaming performance weren't bad, as Kingston's memory kit firmly planted itself in the middle of the pack.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 23 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The memory kit maintained a similar level of performance on the AMD platform. Overall application performance was up one position, while gaming performance dropped slightly. As expected, the Fury Renegade did well in the benchmarks that appreciate density over speed.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The focus around the Fury Renegade memory kit isn't overclocking, but employing SK hynix M-die ICs means there should be some overclocking headroom. The best result we achieved was DDR5-6800. We increased the DRAM voltage to 1.45V, so the memory was fine running the exact timings as DDR5-6400.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 30-36-36-80 (2T) 32-39-39-80 (2T) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 30-36-36-80 (2T) 32-39-39-80 (2T)

Utilizing 1.45V to optimize the Fury Renegade's memory timings resulted in 30-36-36-80. They were not super tight but still represent a good upgrade compared to the default timings. You could get them down a few more clock cycles if you continue raising the DRAM voltage, but that isn't something we would do.

Bottom Line

Not everyone needs 96GB of memory inside their system. However, if you do, the Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 may be right up your alley. Speeds between DDR5-6000 and DDR5-6400 fit the bill for most consumers and professionals. The memory kit isn't a slouch, delivering respectable performance. Kingston integrated additional XMP 3.0 profiles in the memory modules if your system can't handle DDR5-6400 at this capacity. It's a thoughtful gesture that deserves recognition since many vendors don't offer more than a single XMP 3.0 profile for the advertised speed.

DDR5 isn't cheap, especially if you start looking at the higher-capacity memory kits. Regarding pricing, the Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 retails for $389.99; it's expensive but not a price that will knock you off your chair. Yes, rival brands have cheaper options with similar or almost similar specifications. Nonetheless, the memory kit's pricing is fair for a performance memory kit with a copious capacity backed by a level of quality and support that Kingston is known for.