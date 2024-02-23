MSI brings 256GB RAM support on Intel and AMD motherboards

While the best RAM already works on MSI's Intel and AMD motherboards, the vendor has enabled support of 64GB DDR5 memory modules through a new firmware update. It allows users to use up to 256GB of memory, unprecedented on a consumer platform.
DDR5 introduced non-standard capacities for memory modules, such as 24GB and 48GB. These new densities have increased the maximum memory kit capacity to 96GB and 192GB, respectively. However, bigger things are coming. Memory manufacturers are preparing their mainstream 64GB memory modules for prime time. Kingston is one of the vendors that have shown off the brand's upcoming 256GB memory kits, comprised of four 64GB memory modules.
While 64GB memory modules aren't available on the retail market yet, MSI has already laid the groundwork for the looming memory kits. Firmware for AM5 motherboards with the X670, B650, and A620 chipsets went out in January. Now, it's Intel users' turn to receive the new motherboard firmware. Intel 700- and 600-series motherboards are eligible for the updates, but MSI will deploy the firmware for the former today. The 600-series motherboards will receive their updates in late February and March.
|Motherboard
|BIOS Version
|MEG Z790 Godlike Max
|7D85vA31(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 Godlike
|7D85v191(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 Ace Max
|7D86vA32(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 Ace
|7D86v1A2(Beta version)
|MPG Z790 Carbon Max WiFi
|7D89vA34(Beta version)
|MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi
|7D89v1B3(Beta version)
|PRO Z790-A Max WiFi
|7E07vM31(Beta version)
|PRO Z790-A WIFI
|7E07vAA1(Beta version)
|Z790MPower
|7E01vP12(Beta version)
|MAG B760M Mortar Max WiFi
|7E01vH81(Beta version)
|MAG B760M Mortar WiFi
|7E01vM81(Beta version)
|MAG B760M Mortar
|7E01vM81(Beta version)
The initial Intel deployment includes models from MSI's MEG, MAG, MPG, and Pro lineups, ranging from the flagship MEG Z790 Godlike Max to the budget MAG B760M Mortar. The recently unveiled Z790MPower is also part of the list as well. One thing to note is that these firmware are in the beta phase, so they may have some bugs. It may be wise to wait for the final version since there aren't any retail DDR5 memory kits with 64GB memory modules.
The debut of 64GB DDR5 memory modules will definitely change the game. Users can have 256GB of memory on a four-DIMM motherboard and up to 128GB on a dual-DIMM motherboard. Before DDR5, the only way to achieve these capacities was on HEDT and server platforms. Logically, the aforementioned platforms will also benefit from the new memory modules. A HEDT platform with eight DDR5 memory slots can house up to 512GB of memory.
Maxing out the memory on a four-DIMM motherboard will not come cheap. For example, Corsair's Vengeance DDR5-5200 192GB (4x48GB) retails for $649.99; therefore, a 256GB memory kit will likely push the pricing close to the $1000 mark.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Zhiye Liu is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
Most Popular
By Ash Hill
By Mark Tyson
By Anton Shilov
By Mark Tyson
By Aaron Klotz