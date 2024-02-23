MSI brings 256GB RAM support on Intel and AMD motherboards

While the best RAM already works on MSI's Intel and AMD motherboards, the vendor has enabled support of 64GB DDR5 memory modules through a new firmware update. It allows users to use up to 256GB of memory, unprecedented on a consumer platform.

DDR5 introduced non-standard capacities for memory modules, such as 24GB and 48GB. These new densities have increased the maximum memory kit capacity to 96GB and 192GB, respectively. However, bigger things are coming. Memory manufacturers are preparing their mainstream 64GB memory modules for prime time. Kingston is one of the vendors that have shown off the brand's upcoming 256GB memory kits, comprised of four 64GB memory modules.

While 64GB memory modules aren't available on the retail market yet, MSI has already laid the groundwork for the looming memory kits. Firmware for AM5 motherboards with the X670, B650, and A620 chipsets went out in January. Now, it's Intel users' turn to receive the new motherboard firmware. Intel 700- and 600-series motherboards are eligible for the updates, but MSI will deploy the firmware for the former today. The 600-series motherboards will receive their updates in late February and March.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard BIOS Version MEG Z790 Godlike Max 7D85vA31(Beta version) MEG Z790 Godlike 7D85v191(Beta version) MEG Z790 Ace Max 7D86vA32(Beta version) MEG Z790 Ace 7D86v1A2(Beta version) MPG Z790 Carbon Max WiFi 7D89vA34(Beta version) MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi 7D89v1B3(Beta version) PRO Z790-A Max WiFi 7E07vM31(Beta version) PRO Z790-A WIFI 7E07vAA1(Beta version) Z790MPower 7E01vP12(Beta version) MAG B760M Mortar Max WiFi 7E01vH81(Beta version) MAG B760M Mortar WiFi 7E01vM81(Beta version) MAG B760M Mortar 7E01vM81(Beta version)

The initial Intel deployment includes models from MSI's MEG, MAG, MPG, and Pro lineups, ranging from the flagship MEG Z790 Godlike Max to the budget MAG B760M Mortar. The recently unveiled Z790MPower is also part of the list as well. One thing to note is that these firmware are in the beta phase, so they may have some bugs. It may be wise to wait for the final version since there aren't any retail DDR5 memory kits with 64GB memory modules.

The debut of 64GB DDR5 memory modules will definitely change the game. Users can have 256GB of memory on a four-DIMM motherboard and up to 128GB on a dual-DIMM motherboard. Before DDR5, the only way to achieve these capacities was on HEDT and server platforms. Logically, the aforementioned platforms will also benefit from the new memory modules. A HEDT platform with eight DDR5 memory slots can house up to 512GB of memory.

Maxing out the memory on a four-DIMM motherboard will not come cheap. For example, Corsair's Vengeance DDR5-5200 192GB (4x48GB) retails for $649.99; therefore, a 256GB memory kit will likely push the pricing close to the $1000 mark.