Intel Readies Refresh for its 'Fishhawk Falls' HEDT Platform

Last year, Intel returned to high-end desktop market with its workstation-grade Xeon W-2400 and Xeon W-3400-series processors. The company naturally wants to stay on this market and apparently is preparing a refresh of its Fishhawk Falls platform, according to its own documents found by @Komachi_Ensaka.

For now, nothing particular is known about Intel's Fishhawk Falls Refresh platform, but it seems likely it will be based on the company's 5th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Emerald Rapids' processors, which will succeed Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. It's logical to assume that the new processors will belong to Xeon W-2500 and Xeon W-3500-series.

The main intrigue is what exactly Intel's Fishhawk Falls Refresh platform will bring. It's reasonable to anticipate the new CPUs will feature higher number of cores as well as higher clocks, but exact specifications remain a mystery for now. Intel certainly needs a Fishhawk Falls Refresh to better compete against AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series processors, so expect Intel to do what it can to maximize performance.

Another intrigue regarding Fishhawk Falls Refresh platform is when exactly it is set to arrive. Given that Intel has already published a document describing new features introduced with Intel VROC 8.2.0.1985 release for Fishhawk Falls Refresh, we would assume that the new processors are set to hit the market rather sooner than later, though for now this is only a speculation.

If previous Intel HEDT processors are anything to go by, expect the company's Fishhawk Falls Refresh to feature unlocked multiplier and various knobs to tune performance.