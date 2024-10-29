Micron expands Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 lineup with new overclocked kits — DDR5-6400 kits with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support

Micron has launched new DDR5-6400 memory kits to compete with the best RAM money can buy. However, these are normal UDIMMs and should not be confused with the DDR5-6400 CUDIMMs that hit the retail market earlier this month.

Targeting gamers, overclockers, and DIYers, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 memory kits are manufactured with Micron's state-of-the-art 1ß (1-beta) process node, known for its performance, quality, and reliability. The previous highest data rate available from the Crucial Pro Overclocking lineup was DDR5-6000, so it's great to see Micron offering faster memory kits, even if the company's taking baby steps to climb the frequency ladder.

The memory kits are rated for DDR5-6400 and support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO technologies. That means you can get the memory modules up and running at the advertised frequency with a single click inside your motherboard's BIOS. Officially, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 memory kits support Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake, AMD Ryzen 7000, and newer processors.

The latest Ryzen 9000 chips don't natively support DDR5-6400. On the other hand, Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors do, but only with CUDIMMs. Therefore, there isn't a current platform where DDR5-6400 plug-and-play is guaranteed. However, DDR5-6400 is a mundane data rate by today's standard, so it shouldn't be an issue for most processors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 Specifications Part Number Description CP16G64C38U5B44 Crucial Pro OC 16GB DDR5-6400 UDIMM CP16G64C38U5W48 Crucial Pro OC 16GB DDR5-6400 UDIMM White CP2K16G64C38U5B Crucial Pro OC 32GB DDR5-6400 UDIMM CP2K16G64C38U5W Crucial Pro OC 32GB DDR-6400 UDIMM White

Micron is initially launching the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 memory in 16 GB densities. You can buy a single memory module or a dual-channel 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit. As always, color options are available in white or black. Micron is planning to launch the 24GB capacity later this year.

Micron bins the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 memory kits with 36-38-38-80 timings. The memory modules require 1.35V to run with the aforementioned data rate and memory timings. The specifications are identical to those of the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 memory kits. Therefore, the latest DDR5-6400 memory kits are just higher bins.

The memory timings on the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 are decent. Nonetheless, the memory kit obviously can't rival some high-end, competing DDR5-6400 memory kits with a CAS Latency (CL) of 30.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like all Micron memory products, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 memory kits have a limited lifetime warranty. The company didn't share the pricing for the memory kits; however, since the embargo lifts today, the product pages should go online soon.