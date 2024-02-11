Corsair MP600 Core Mini Steam Deck Compatible SSDs Drop to New Low Prices

Today at Amazon, you can find the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSDs available at new all-time low prices. The Corsair MP600 Core Mini 1TB SSD usually goes for around $94 but right now can be purchased for $69. The 2TB MP600 Core Mini SSD is listed at $169 down from its usual rate of around $199.

These SSDs are smaller in form factor compared to 2280 drives but this makes them ideal candidates for handhelds like the Valve Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, as well as Microsoft's Surface Pro devices. If you've been waiting to expand your storage, now is a good time to act.

Read our review of the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD for benchmark performance details.

Corsair MP600 Core Mini 1TB SSD: now $69 at Amazon (was $94)

This 1TB SSD from Corsair has a small, M.2. 2230 form factor which makes it perfect for the Steam Deck handheld. It also has very high data transfer speeds that get up to 5,000 MBps.

Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $199)

The 2TB MP600 Core Mini is compatible with PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 interfaces. It has a small, M.2 2230 form factor and very fast read/write speeds.

Both of these SSDs have very similar specifications and differ mainly in capacity. They both use PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and can achieve very high read/write speeds of 5,000/3,800 MBps. Corsair provides a warranty for five years or up to 450TBW for the 2TB version (250TBW for the 1TB version).