Crucial's P310 2TB M.2 2230 SSD hits an all-time low of $176 — one of the best SSDs for the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and other portable devices

Deals are coming in during Amazon Prime Day, and there are plenty of a good SSD offerings. If you have a portable gaming device like the Steam Deck or Asus Ally and need more capacity, the Crucial P310 M.2 2230 2TB could be just what the doctor ordered. We rated the P310 as one of the best Steam Deck SSDs, and scored it 4/5 in our review. The original MSRP was $214, but it's now down to $176.99 at Amazon.



Getting a good deal 2TB drive in the M.2 2230 format can be particularly challenging, especially when you're looking for a deal on a power-efficient SSD. The Crucial P310 received a good score despite its QLC NAND limitations. It produced sequential read and write speeds of 7,100 MB/s and 6,000 MB/s, respectively. Testing it in a Steam Deck didn't create any overheating issues, and while the Deck and Deck OLED use PCIe 3.0, they're forward compatible with PCIe 4.0 devices like the P310.



One of our biggest concerns with the Crucial P310 at launch was its pricing and availability, but time and Prime Day have solved both those cons.

Crucial P310 2230 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD: now $176.99 at Amazon (was $204)

This SSD has a significant $28 price cut for Prime Day, making it a great deal. You get a fast drive in the 2230 form factor, a perfect upgrade for portable gaming systems or other devices that only accommodate smaller SSDs.

Having 2TB as internal storage for a portable gaming device goes a long way, considering games, DLC, and updates have become much larger than a few years ago. Drives like the P31 are also a great option for certain notebooks and tablets that only accommodate the 2230 form factor.



The Crucial P310 uses parent company Micron's 232-layer QLC NAND, which performs much better than the older 176-layer QLC variants. It also uses a Phison E27T controller, an efficient DRAM-less controller that came out earlier this year.



Bundled with a five-year warranty and endurance rated for up to 440TB of writes, the Crucial P310 2TB is a great option for the Steam Deck and other portable gaming systems.