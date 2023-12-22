First look at a prototype of the fastest SSD we're likely to see in 2024 — Phison’s E26 'Max14um' is coming, and we'll test performance early next year

Finally, SSDs that can use the full PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot bandwidth are on their way. Phison calls the new reference design “Max14um,” though retail products are free to deviate from what Phison has put together. This gives us a preview of what we can expect to see from various Phison partners next year, and it will certainly power some of the best SSDs once such drives go on sale.



We'll have a preview of Phison's Max14um reference design in the coming days. It's an optimized version of SSDs based on the popular E26 controller, and we expect plenty of SSD partners will show off similar hardware at CES 2024 in January. SSD models capable of hitting 14 GB/s (which is where the Max14 part of the name comes from if that wasn't clear), like the Sabrent Rocket 5 , have been detailed throughout 2023 with multiple updates to track their progress. The fastest E26 drives we’ve tested to date — the Crucial T700 , Teamgroup Z540 , and Nextorage NN5Pro for example — have had a throughput ceiling of around 12.4 GB/s.



Once we get drives that can break 14 GB/s, the only viable ways to go much faster will be with a wider interface like PCIe 5.0 x8, using multiple drives in RAID, or we'll need to wait for PCIe 6.0 platforms and devices to start showing up. PCIe 5.0 x4 offers a theoretical 32 GT/s speed and tops out at 15.75 GB/s. However, there's usually other overhead involved, so 14 GB/s is very close to the real-world maximum. (For reference, the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives we've tested have peaked at around 7.15 GB/s, even though the theoretical maximum is 7.88 GB/s.)

