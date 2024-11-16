Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD hits all-time low ahead of Black Friday

It might not be Black Friday yet, but it's definitely Black Friday season. Vendors are starting to lower prices, including big names like Samsung on the 990 EVO 1TB SSD. This SSD usually goes for around $149, but today, it's discounted to just $69 at Amazon and the official Samsung website.

We had the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD in February of this year. We weren't blown away but felt generally pleased with its performance. The MSRP was a little high, making today's discount more favorable. Our biggest gripe was with the power efficiency.

Today's discount is for the 1TB edition of the Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD, but it's also available in a 2TB capacity. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and are built around the Samsung Piccolo controller. They have 133-layer TLC memory and support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. The 1TB edition can reach speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MB/s.

The drive is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Samsung that voids should it reach 600TBW. It's also backed up by Amazon's 30-day return policy if you decide to purchase the drive through Amazon.

Overall, this is a pretty decent deal for this drive, given its capacity and performance. As of this writing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available. Visit the Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD Product page at Amazon or Samsung for more details and purchase options.