Samsung's 990 EVO 2TB SSD is now only $129 — one of its lowest prices to date

Today at Amazon, the Samsung 990 EVO 2TB SSD is discounted to one of its lowest prices ever. It debuted with a somewhat unreasonably high MSRP of $239, so it's exciting to see it listed for a price as low as $129. This SSD is notable compatibility-wise because it can work with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interface modes. So far, no expiration has been confirmed for the discount so we're not sure for how long it will be offered at this price.

We took the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 EVO 2TB SSD in February of this year and found it to be an overall good experience, rating it at 3 out of 5 stars. The performance was well within expectations although it didn't stand out as particularly remarkable thanks to its high price tag. It was also somewhat lacking in power efficiency but its performance and flexibility made for a more worthy investment.

Samsung 990 EVO 2TB SSD: now $129 at Amazon (was $239)



Right now, the Samsung 990 EVO 2TB SSD is listed at one of its lowest prices on Amazon. This M.2 2280 drive is compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 interfaces and can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4200 MBps.

This Amazon offer is for the 2TB Samsung 990 EVO, but a 1TB capacity is also available. Both drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and work with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 connectivity. They rely on a Samsung Piccolo controller and can reach read/write speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MB/s.