The 1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD is now only $69 at Amazon

If you've been in the market for a high-speed SSD on a budget, you should take a closer look at this offer from Amazon on the Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD . This SSD isn't the fastest on the market, but it has plenty of juice to carry your gaming needs. The Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD usually goes for around $149, but right now it's been discounted to just $69 — its lowest price to date. As of writing, it's not clear for how long this offer will remain available.

We took the opportunity to review the 2TB edition of the Samsung 990 EVO and overall found it to be a good SSD, rating it at 3 out of 5 stars. It didn't win us over entirely, as we highlighted a few caveats. Notable drawbacks included its inefficient idle consumption and less than impressive power efficiency. However, it sustained consistent performance and stood out as a quality drive.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB: now $69 at Amazon (was $149)

This SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and has a capacity of 1TB. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4200 MBps. The Samsung 990 EVO line is PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 compatible.

Today's discount is for the 1TB edition, but a 2TB capacity is available. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and support PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. The 1TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MBps.

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD features a Samsung Piccolo controller and Samsung 133-layer TLC memory. This 1TB model is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty that voids if the drive reaches 600 TBW ahead of that duration. The purchase is also supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy.

